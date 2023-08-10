People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
•••
Rose Wosepka of Gloucester graduated from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut, in May 2023. At the time of graduation, a student must have earned a minimum of 120 credits and completed at least 38 three- or four-credit courses, depending on the course of study, and have an overall grade point average of 2.0 or better at the conclusion of the senior year.
•••
Noelle Perry of Gloucester graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, with a degree in museum studies.
•••
Samuel Scherkenbach of Gloucester was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Scherkenbach is enrolled in the College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
•••
Rachael Rallo of Gloucester received a Bachelor of Science in Health Science from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, during its 162nd commencement ceremonies.
•••
Samuel Whiffen of Rockport graduated from Roger Williams University in Providence, Rhode Island, with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture in May as part of the Class of 2023.
•••
The following Cape Ann students have earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont in Burlington.
ESSEX: Sarah Malboeuf, Animal Sciences; Luke Quine, Mechanical Engineering; and Savannah Reilly, Psychological Science.
GLOUCESTER: Zenshia Baker-Dunn and Tracy Wood, both in Exercise Science.
MANCHESTER: Samuel Crocker, Business Administration; Maximilian Hahn, Environmental Sciences; and Luke Schwartz, Mechanical Engineering.
ROCKPORT: Alexandra Schafer, Environmental Studies.