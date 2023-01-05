People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
■■■
Manchester resident Molly Machain has finished her first semester at Eastern Connecticut State University, in Willimantic, Connecticut. Molly is a first-year student who is majoring in Liberal Studies and Elementary Education.
■■■
Manchester resident Emily Clark, an Applied Math major and member of Colgate University’s Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award with Distinction at the Hamilton, New York, school.
■■■
Avery Bird of Gloucester was named to the fall 2022 High Honors list at Pomfret School in Pomfret Center, Connecticut, having earned a grade point average of at least 3.670 and with no grade lower than a B+. Bird is a member of the school’s Class of 2026.
■■■
Mackenzie Sweet of Gloucester was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sweet was initiated at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) University.
■■■
These Gloucester residents have earned academic honors for the first quarter of the 2022–2023 school year at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers. Head Masters List: Charles Larson ‘27 , Finn McKay ‘28, David Minogue ‘23. Principal’s List: Jackson Camp ‘26 , Brendan McCarthy ‘26, Bohan Minogue ‘26, Joseph Scherkenbach ‘25, Callahan White ‘24. Honor Roll: Brendan Burke ‘24 , Andrew Johnson ‘27.
■■■
These Manchester residents have earned academic honors for the first quarter of the 2022–2023 school year at St. John’s Prep in Danvers. Head Masters List: Breccan Curran, ‘26, and Wesley Ross, ‘26. Principal’s List: Benjamin Foley ‘24, William Kent ‘25, Owen McLain ‘26, and Ethan Stefanovich ‘26. Honor Roll: Owen Caplan ‘27 Brody Duncan ‘25, Evan Foley ‘26, Tucker Lawrence ‘25 , Grant Magnuson ‘25, and John Morton ‘24.