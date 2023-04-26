People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, has named Ruby Mills of Gloucester, a nursing major in the Class of 2024, to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.
¢¢¢
Gloucester residents Ted Moskal and Sam Scherkenbach were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, for the fall 2022 semester. Both were enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences; Moskal graduated in December. To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
¢¢¢
Max Jacobsen of Manchester-by-the-Sea earned a place on the honor roll at Pingree School in Hamilton for the first trimester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Genevieve Rich of Gloucester, and Becca Briggs and Paige Murphy, both of Essex, were named to the honor roll for the second trimester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The Pingree honor roll is calculated at the end of each trimester on the basis of the grades earned during that trimester only. Students in the top 10% of each class earn High Honors; students in the second 10% of each class earn Honors; students in the third 10% of each class are placed on the Head of School’s List.
¢¢¢
Brianna Marina Ward of Gloucester, daughter of Roger L. Ward of Gloucester and Gina L. Ward of Essex, has been named to the President’s List for the 2022 fall semester at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina. The President’s List is composed of students with no grade below an A-minus in a minimum of 12 semester hours.