People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
■■■
MCPHS University in Boston has announced that Mackenzie Sweet, a native of Rockport, has been named to the dean’s list for the summer 2022 semester. Sweet is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and will graduate in 2023. The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
■■■
Gloucester resident Jillian Tierney, a freshman enrolled in the College of Liberal Arts has earned placement on the dean’s list for the 021 fall semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis/St. Paul. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
■■■
Johanna Couture-Porcaro of Gloucester and Lauren Ryan of Rockport were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible.
■■■
Three Cape Ann residents were among the 540 students graduating Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire,for the 2021-2022 school year. The graduates are Gloucester residents Melanie Orlando, who was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, and Rockport residents Jordan Fears, awarded a Bachelor of Arts in forensic science and criminal justice, and Whitney Schrock, awarded a Bachelor of Arts. in criminal justice.
■■■
Gloucester resident Nicholas Notte, a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School, and Rockport native Jenna Hoch, a graduate of Beverly High School, both earned academic distinction for the spring semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.