These Cape Ann residents have graduated from North Shore Community College President in Danvers:
Essex: Maggie Richards
Gloucester: Sarah Ackerman, Folashade Ailuogwemhe, Haley Allison, Brianna Aptt, Karla Bruner, Kacia Christopher, Bonnie Hallisey, Brianna Horne, Taylor Hunt, Emily Keyes, Jake Lucido, Joseph Marcantonio, Laurel Mcilroy, Mandy Milan, Marissa Militello, Shannon Murphy-Thornley, Taylor Neves, Alexis Parisi, Albert Peckham, Alexandra Pereira, Amber Pinkham, Kristin Rotondo, Ashley Rowe, Julia Sanpaolo, Vincent Scuderi, Allison Sears, Penny Sperry, Alexandra Tashjy, Ross Underwood, Joseph Walker, Jacob Ward, Catherine Watt, and Eureka Wilcox.
Manchester-by-the-Sea: Lillian Calandra, and Patrick Willwerth.
Rockport: Kaylin Henning, Jackson Higgins, Markus Huber, Anitra Pierson, and Rebecca Woodson.
Alexandra Schafer of Rockport has earned a Bachelor of Environmental Studies from the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Two Cape Ann students were named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, for the spring 2023 semester: Gloucester resident Nina McCloy, Class of 2023, pursuing a multifield bachelor of arts degree; and Manchester resident Anna Coyne, Class of 2025, who is majoring in psychology and performance and communication arts. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Emerson College student Nate Oaks, of Gloucester, participated in the Emerson Stage production of “The Loyals,” a comedy about treason, in conjunction with NewFest: New Play Workshop. Written by Allison Gregory and directed by Courtney Sale, the play was staged March 30 to April 2 in the Semel Theatre in Boston.
