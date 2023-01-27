People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Lucas Mouthaan of Essex has achieved highest honors at Bridgton Academy in Bridgton, Maine, for the first semester, while Aidan Almeida and Thomas Moulton, both of Gloucester, earned high honors. The three are members of the Class of 2023. Students must have a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0 to achieve highest honors, and a GPA between 3.26 and 3.74 for high honors.
¢¢¢
Katie Sullivan of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sullivan is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance. To make the dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2022 semester and have no disqualifying grades.
¢¢¢
Two Cape Ann residents have been named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, for the fall 2022 semester. They are:
Benjamin P Soulard, a senior sociology and anthropology major from Essex and a graduate of Manchester Essex Regional High School.
, a junior art and design major from Gloucester and a graduate of Gloucester High School.