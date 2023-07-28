Samantha Gove of Rockport was among 800 students from the Class of 2023 who graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, in June.
Earning received dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Fairfield University were Rose M. Wosepka of Gloucester, and Jane M. Reilly of Rockport. To be placed on the dean’s list at the Fairfield, Connecticut, school, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.
Johanna Couture-Porcaro of Gloucester received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut during a commencement ceremony held in May.
Essex resident Timothy Reynolds has earned a place on the Scholastic Honor Roll for spring 2023 at Oregon State University at Corvallis. To be on the honor roll, students must earn a B-plus (3.5) or better and carry at least 6 graded hours of course work. Reynolds is a senior majoring in environmental sciences.
Ais Cook and David Cutler of Gloucester, Julia Drost of Rockport, and Carson Komishane and Brian Ross of Manchester have been named to the dean's list at Tufts University Spring 2023 semester