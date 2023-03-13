People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Zeke Ostrowski of Essex and Tres Morrell of Rockport have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
¢¢¢
Lasse Struppe and Jack Tallgrass of Gloucester, and Dylan Burbridge of Essex have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Maine.
¢¢¢
Nina McCloy and Jason Stasio, both of Gloucester, have been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester at St. Lawrence University, in Canton, New York.
McCloy, a graduate of Rockport High School, is a member of the Class of 2023 and is a multifield bachelor of arts major.
Stasio is a member of the Class of 2025 and attended Gloucester High School.
¢¢¢
Hunter Bichao, Nate Oaks , and Sofia Sarmanian, all of Gloucester, have earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Emerson College in Boston. All members of the Class of ‘26, Bichao is majoring in Media Arts Production, Oaks in Theatre Education and Performance, and Sarmanian in Public Relations.
¢¢¢
Gloucester resident Angelena Curcuru has been named to honors list for the Fall 2022 semester at Husson University in Bangor Maine. She is enrolled in Husson’s Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in psychology program.
¢¢¢
Chris K. Siems of Manchester earned first honors and placement on the dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester. Students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or above for first honors.
¢¢¢
Ais Cook and David Cutler of Gloucester, and Carson Komishane and Brian Ross of Manchester have been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester at Tufts University in Medford.
¢¢¢
Hollis Mann, Jackson Strout, and Anna Yankee, all of Manchester, and Lucy Naughton of Rockport were named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College in New York for the 2022 fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an grade point average of 3.5 or above.
¢¢¢
Charlotte Foss, Jillian Osmond and Leah Weinrich, all of Rockport have been named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston. Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
¢¢¢
Thomas Elliott, Alex Favazza, Marc Smith, Maxwell Sperry, all of Gloucester, and Emma Lacey of Essex, have been named to the Fall 2022 Deans’ List at Bryant University in Smithfield RI. To earn a place on the deans’ list, students must have a grade point average of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work
¢¢¢
Eliana Faria of Gloucester has been named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. The president’s list is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a grade point average of 4.0 for at least 12 semester hours of work.
¢¢¢
Kaitlyn O’Connell of Essex has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Adelphi University in New York. To qualify for deans list, students — registered for 12 or more credits — must have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.
¢¢¢
Autumn Zubricki of Gloucester has been accepted into the Behavioral Health Service Corps program at William James College, a school of psychology in Newton. Now in its fourth cohort, this service-learning program was created to address a shortage of skilled workers in the behavioral health field by creating a pipeline of competitively paid, supported, and culturally informed professionals. Through fieldwork, mentorship, and classroom training, these professionals move forward with valuable experience as they enter the workforce while the field of behavioral health receives much-needed qualified applicants.
¢¢¢