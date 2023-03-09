People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
June Anastasia Stevens of Essex has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Radford University in Radford, Virginia. To qualify for the deans list, students must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and receive no incomplete grades.
Rachael Rallo of Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, for outstanding academic achievement for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Sophie Zawadzki of Gloucester has earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Deans College in Franklin.
JiaLi Mulvey of Manchester has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Cecelia Adelfio and Haily Shea, both of Gloucester, have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Regis College in Weston. To earn a spot on the dean’s list, Regis students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher; first-year students must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
Lauren Alves, Cate Delaney and Malcolm Steegstra, all of Gloucester, and Ari Bouchie and Max Collins of Rockport have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.