Owen Hardy of Gloucester, has been named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall semester ending in December 2022. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.
Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, has named Samantha Gove of Rockport to its dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
Gove is a member of the Class of 2033 majoring in East Asian Studies.