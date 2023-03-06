People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
These Cape Ann students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2022 semester: Essex residents Benjamin Gonzales, high honors, and Tristan Rogers, honors; Gloucester residents Madison Cotter, honor, and Jenna Smith, high honors: Manchester-by-the-Sea residents Grace Clark, and Christopher Karras, both high honors; and Rockport residents Riley Thibodeau, high honors, and Frank Castagno and John Lamond, both honors.
Molly Machain of Manchester has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut, where she majors in Elementary Education and Liberal Studies.
These Cape Ann students have been named to the dean’s list at the the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida, for the fall 2022 semester: Madison Randazza, of Gloucester, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health; and Kamie Reader of Essex and Lelia Heath of Manchester, both pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Media and Culture.