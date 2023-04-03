Gloucester residents Kylie Cardone, Nicholas Chamberlain-Nunes and Hope McCarthy have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of New England, which has campuses in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, and Tangier, Morocco. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, has named Johanna Couture-Porcaro of Gloucester and Lauren Ryan of Rockport to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible.