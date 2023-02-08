People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
These Cape Ann students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s ist at the University of Rhode Island: Lizzy Klebart, Austin Pare and Sean Phelan, all of Essex; Ella de Gaspe Beaubien, Jolie Frontiero, Isabella Giordano, Sebastian Murray-Brown and Gabby Rapchuck, all of Gloucester; Peter Hosler and Olivia Rodier of Manchester-by-the-Sea; and Will Cahill of Rockport.
To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.
¢¢¢
Eve Feuerbach and William Mulvaney of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rhiannon Hurst of Rockport, and Caroline Muniz of Gloucester have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement at Holy Cross College in Worcester. To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
¢¢¢
These Cape Ann students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont: Haley Weed, majoring in Environmental Sciences, and Bailey Saputo, whose major is undeclared, both of Gloucester; Maximilian Hahn majoring in Environmental Sciences, Samuel Crocker, majoring in Business Administration, and Corinna Brunning, majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders, all of Manchester-by-the-Sea; and Olivia Newman, majoring in Dance and Political Science, of Rockport.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.