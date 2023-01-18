People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Courtney Doane of Manchester has graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
¢¢¢
Vanessa Rodolosi of Gloucester has earned a a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Finance from the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.
¢¢¢
Gloucester residents Macey Oliver, Caroline O’Leary, Annarita Sanfilippo and Manchester resident Sneha Rising have been named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton. Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher to qualify for the dean’s list.
¢¢¢
Lasell University student and Manchester resident Sneha Rising was a presenter at the institution’s annual Career Readiness Symposium. Rising participated in a mock trial exercise in which they and their peers took on various roles in a criminal trial. The mock trial is a simulation of a judicial proceeding that provides students with knowledge of the judicial system, legal process, and courtroom procedures. The event incorporated the National Association of Colleges and Employers competencies of professionalism, leadership, career and self-development, and moral and ethical reasoning.
¢¢¢
Essex resident and American International College (AIC) student Vaughn O’Leary has earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester. O’Leary is majoring in criminal justice. Dean’s List honors are awarded to full-time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 grade point average.
¢¢¢
Maeve Carey of Gloucester has been named to the 2022 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton where she is a member of the Class of 2026. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
¢¢¢
Todd Rogers of Essex has been named to the deans list for academic excellence for the 2022 fall semester at Springfield College in Springfield. Rogers has a primary major of health science. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades, with no incompletes or missing grades, and must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.5 for the term.
¢¢¢
Nichols College in Dudley has named Gloucester residents Colby Mitchell to the president’s list and Anthony Sanfilippo to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. To be included on the president’s list, a student must have a grade point average of 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and have received no grades below B- during the semester. Students with a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- receive dean’s list honors.
¢¢¢