Sam Scherkenbach of Gloucester was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Scherkenbach is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Several Gloucester residents were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
These students have met these requirements:
Maya Churchill, majoring in psychology.
Kaya Cooper, majoring in marketing communications and advertising, and the daughter of Michele Cooper and Robert Cooper.
Marissa Mondello, majoring in graphic design, and the daughter of Brenda Mondello and James Mondello.
Nathan Noonan, majoring in liberal studies, and the son of Sally Arnold and Mark Noonan.
Lauryn O’Connor, majoring in finance, and the daughter of Kimberly O’Connor and Bruce O’Connor.
Michael Surabian, majoring in entrepreneurship and marketing, and the son of Lisa Surabian and George Surabian.
Lexi Zubricki, majoring in hospitality management, and the daughter of Joanne Zubricki and Brendhan Zubricki.
Manchester-By-The-Sea residents Elena Gangemi and Luc Moruzziea earned honors with distinction for the first quarter at Austin Preparatory School in Reading.