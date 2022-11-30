Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 34F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.