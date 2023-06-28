People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Evan James Smith, a sophomore at Merrimack College in North Andover, has been named to the school’s dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Recognition is given to students who complete at least 12 credits hours in a given semester, not on a pass/fail basis, with an overall grade point average of 3.25 through 3.74 for the semester.
¢¢¢
Gloucester residents Daniel Hafey and Robert Bouley have earned placement on the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2022 semester.
¢¢¢
Gloucester resident Caroline O’Leary has received the Undergraduate Book Award in Biology from Lasell University in Newton. These awards are given in recognition of a demonstrated commitment to excellence, and recipients are selected by faculty for serving as models for their fellow students in professional demeanor, academic achievement, maturity, perseverance, and collegiality.
¢¢¢
Among the seniors graduated on Saturday, May 20, from St. John’s Prep in Danvers were Samuel Steven and Dane Phippen of Essex; Christopher Joseph Esposito, Christian Morey Galatis and Danyl L. Levytskyi of Gloucester; Marco Bussone and Maximillian K. Samiei of Manchester-by the-Sea; and Michael McCarthy Hale and William J. Mueller of Rockport .
¢¢¢
Noah Rawson of Rockport has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Assumption University in Worcester, where he is a member of the class of 2023.
¢¢¢
Rockport resident Tres Morrell graduated from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, on May 20, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.