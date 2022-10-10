Courtesy photo

Gloucester High School students Domenic Paone, left, and Cole Ciolino, right, both Class of 2024, flank Boston Fox 25 meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz whom they met Sept. 29 at STEM Education Days at Fenway Park in Boston. The teens were among the student members of Gloucester High’s DECA chapter who attended the STEM Education Days as well as a Red Sox game that day. Each year the Boston Red Sox hosts STEM Education Days, presented by Moderna, where thousands of students and their educators are welcomed to the ballpark. As part of this program, students learned STEM-related curriculum via lectures as well as interactive exhibits featuring Sunovion, iRobot, JetBlue, Wasabi, Unruly Splats, Project Lead the Way, New England FIRST, and more, leading up to the game.