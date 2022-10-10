People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
The following Cape Ann residents received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst on May 13 at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
Gloucester: Jack Michael Ancevic, Erin Nikole Dupont, Emily B Kenyon, Danielle Larrabee, Gabriella Elizabeth Machado, Zachery James Mitchell, Rachel Delfina Nearis, Victor Oks, and Brittany Rose Turner.
Manchester: Christian Hadaegh and Laura Day Hannafin.
Rockport: Courtney Anne Cole, Allison Bassett Rhinelander, Ryan Joseph Theriault, and David Ray Warde.
MCPHS University in Boston is pleased to announce these Cape Ann students have been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester:
Yan Yan, a native of Gloucester, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology and Toxicology degree. Yan will graduate in 2025.
Mackenzie Sweet, is a native of Rockport, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Mackenzie will graduate in 2023.
The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
Three Gloucester residents were awarded degrees during the 2022 commencement ceremonies of Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York, on May 22.
Sara King received a Bachelor of Arts in Writing and Rhetoric and Media & Society. King is the child of Jeff and Inga King.
Alice Mitchell received a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Mitchell is the child of Wilmot and Renée Mitchell.
Lily Armstrong received a Bachelor of Arts in Art History. Armstrong is the child of Christopher Armstrong and Tatiana Dillen.
Drew D’Entremont, Kyle Kariores, and Abby Raimondi, all of Gloucester were 2,951 students the University of Maine recognized for achieving dean’s list honors in the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the full-time dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.50 or higher semester GPA.
Hull Stewart Collins of Essex received a Bachelor of Science degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on May 26. Collins majored in Business Administration and East Asian Languages & Literature.
Emma Dizio of Essex, and Emma Stewart Rukeyser and Clara Collins and Rockport were named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
