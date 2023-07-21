People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MAx 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Named to the fourth-quarter honor roll at Austin Preparatory School in Reading were Gloucester resident Madison Vittands, and Manchester-by-the-Sea residents Avary Gangemi, Elena Gangemi, and Luc Moruzzi.
¢¢¢
Eve Feuerbach ‘23 of Manchester, Rhiannon Hurst ‘ 25 of Rockport, and Caroline Muniz ‘23 of Gloucester, have been named to spring 2023 dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
¢¢¢
Genevieve Rich and Samahra Salah of Gloucester, Ellery Welch of Manchester, and Becca Briggs, Paige Murphy and Graham Sweet, all of Essex, have earn honors in Trimester 3 for 2022-2023 at the Pingree School in South Hamilton.
¢¢¢
Bennett O’Leary of Essex graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing, and Madison Randazza of Gloucester graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health, at the University of Tampa’s May 2023 commencement at the Florida campus.
¢¢¢
Clara Davis of Essex, and Jackson Strout and Anna Yankee of Manchester, have been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, for the spring 2023 semester. Davis, a May graduate, majored in economics; Strout is a rising senior majoring in economics and government; and Yankee is a rising junior majoring in environmental studies. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.