Manchester native Anna Coyne was recently initiated into the St. Lawrence University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April. Student initiates must be in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join.
JiaLi Mulvey of Manchester was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville. Approximately 49% of Belmont’s 6,552 undergraduate students were named.
Gloucester residents Karla Bruner and Albert Peckha and Rockport resident Tammy Macomber have been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa’s Honor Society at North Shore Community College in a recent ceremony at the Lynn campus. Phi Theta Kappa is a national honor society for students at two-year colleges who exhibit outstanding academic performance throughout each semester.
Victoria Fortune of Gloucester and Abigail Twombly of Rockport were awarded degrees during Salve Regina University’s 73rd commencement ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island. Fortune received a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing, and Twombly earned a Bachelor of Arts in Administration of Justice.
Kate E. Fraga of Essex received a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Clark University during the university’s 119th Commencement exercises.
Annarita Sanfilippo and Emma Saputo, both of Gloucester, were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton. Dean’s list students must have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Kate E. Fraga of Essex and Chris K. Siems of Manchester were named to first honors on Clark University’s spring 2023 dean’s list. Students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or above for first honors or a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.