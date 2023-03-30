People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Fisher LeVasseur earned placement on the president’s list for the spring and fall 2022 semesters at Bentley University in Waltham. The president’s ist is the highest distinction Bentley confers for academic excellence in a single term. Students must achieve a 3.7 grade point average with no grade below 3.0 to earn a place on the list.
Autumn Zubricki of Gloucester has been accepted into the Behavioral Health Service Corps program at William James College, a school of psychology in Newton. Now in its fourth cohort, this service-learning program was created to address a shortage of skilled workers in the behavioral health field by creating a pipeline of competitively paid, supported, and culturally informed professionals. Through fieldwork, mentorship, and classroom training, these professionals move forward with valuable experience as they enter the workforce while the field of behavioral health receives much-needed qualified applicants.