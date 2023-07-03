People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
¢¢¢
Cecelia Adelfio of Gloucester and Caroline Kreis and Sahar Atif of Rockport all received degrees this May from Regis College in Weston. Adelfo graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine; Kreis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology; and Atif graduated with an Master of Science in Nursing — Family Nurse Practitioner.
¢¢¢
Manchester resident Max Elwell, a member of the Class of 2024 majoring in Chemical Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled “Fundecooperacion: Developing an Assessment for the Adapta2+.”
¢¢¢
Gloucester residents Joshua Taylor and Desmond Elam were named to the winter 2023 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
¢¢¢
Manchester resident Eva Parker participated in Lasell University’s annual RUNWAY shows last month. Parker presented original designs at the show, which featured work from 89 student designers and more than 150 models and production staff members.