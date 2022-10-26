People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
■■■
Pamela O’Neill of Rockport was awarded a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts, during its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at the DCU Center in Worcester.
■■■
The executive director of Maritime Gloucester, Michael de Koster, is among the newly elected commissioners of the nonprofit Essex National Heritage Commission, which provides programs aimed at preserving and enhancing Essex County’s historic, natural and cultural places. The commission is governed by a 25-member board of trustees and supported by more than 100 commissioners.
■■■
Rockport resident Jenna A. Hoch, a non-degree undergraduate enrolled in University Exploratory Studies, earned a place on the scholastic honor roll for summer 2022 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. A total of 3,162 students . To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work and earn a B-plus (3.5) or better.