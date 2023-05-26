People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Manchester resident John Przesiek has been welcomed into Curry College’s Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society, which encourages and recognizes scholarship and achievement among students of business, management, and administration, as well as promoting personal and professional improvement and a life distinguished by honorable service to humankind.
Rockport resident Rhiannon Hurst performed in the chamber opera "RASA" at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester on April 27 to 29 in the Luth Concert Hall, a 400-seat multipurpose proscenium theater in the newly completed Prior Performing Arts Center.