Tita Gonzalez, Sophia Gorman, and Alexandria Griffiths were among more than 300 seniors graduating in June from TEC Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School (TECCA), the largest, public K-12 virtual school in Massachusetts.
Elizabeth Schuster of Gloucester was among the more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May. Schuster received a Bachelor of Science in Law Studies from the School of Applied Sciences.
Grace Brennan of Gloucester was among more than 4,555 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 13. Brennan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Economics.
Bailey Dombrowski of Gloucester was named to the University of Alabama president’s list for spring semester 2023. Students must achieve an academic record of 3.5 (or above) for the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
Clara Davis of Essex received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, in a May 21st commencement ceremony. An economics major, Davis graduated with departmental honors in economics and completed an honors presentation titled “Paid Parental Leave and Food Insecurity: The Effects of Statewide Policies.”
Avery Bird of Gloucester, class of ‘26, was named to the spring 2023 high honors list at Pomfret School in Pomfret Center, Connecticut. To achieve this level of distinction, Avery earned a grade point average of at least 3.670 and received no grade lower than a B.
Austin Pare of Essex, Isabella Giordano of Gloucester, Olivia Rodier of Manchester, and Will Cahill of Rockport have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be included on the dean’s list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are grade point average applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.