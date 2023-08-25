People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MAx 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school.
Gloucester residents Kylie Cardone, Nicholas Chamberlain-Nunes and Sophie Mills, and Rockport resident Emma Christopher have been named to the dean’s list for the 2023 spring semester at the University of New England, which has campuses in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, and Tangier, Morocco. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Gloucester residents Shyanne Allen, Sebastian Aparo, Kyle Bouley, Cameron Ketchopulos and Luke Speak, and Manchester resident John Przesiek, have all been named to the dean's list at Curry College in Milton.
Two Cape Ann students recently received degrees from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.
Nicholas Notte of Gloucester graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy. He is an alumnus of Manchester Essex Regional High School in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Jenna Hoch of Rockport graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She is an alumna of Beverly High School.