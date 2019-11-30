Listings may be sent to: Religion Calendar, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Judah’s Roar meeting, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Sunday school for all ages, 9 a.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. 978-281-3941.
Adult Sunday school, 9 to 10 a.m., Pigeon Cove Chapel, 155 Granite St., Rockport. A weekly topical study led by the Elders. 978-546-2523.
Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., in Lanesville. Photos with Santa, hand-decorated wreaths, centerpieces and Yule logs, Gift baskets, raffles, white elephant table, baked goods, fish chowder, nisu.
First Sunday of Advent — Candle Lighting (Hope), 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. Rev. Alice Erickson delivers sermon. All are welcome. Collecting new unwrapped toys for Pathways. 978-283-2817.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome. Nursery care available.978-281-0376, AnnisquamVillageChurch.org, Facebook.com/annisquamVillageChurch.
Sunday Services, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Glouceste. All welcome. Call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Young adult Bible study, 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 65 Eastern Ave., Essex. For those age 18 to 30s. 978-768-3539.
Monday, Dec. 2
Rosary, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 69 School St., Manchester. 978-526-1263.
Breakaway youth program, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 978-768-7855. For seventh- through 12th-graders. Email jake@fccoe.org.
Cape Ann Vajra Vidya, Buddhist meditation and study group, 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Yoga for Health, 124 Main St., Gloucester. www.rinpoche.com/cavv.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Ecumenical Bible study group meets, 10 a.m., Poplar Park in Gloucester.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Bible study, 9 a.m., Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. 978-283-2345.
Bible study, 9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Bible study, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Community pot-luck meal, 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 12 School St., Rockport. All welcome. 978-546-6638.
Mid-week fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study. All welcome.
Youth fellowship, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Senior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Zen Buddhists seated meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Call Cliff at 978-546-6336.
Prayer and Bible study service, 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 180 Western Ave., Essex.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Bible study, 4 p.m., First Parish Church of Manchester, Central Street. www.firstparishchurch.org. 978-526-7661.
Midweek fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study on the Gospel of John. All welcome.
Junior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 6
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Advent Fair, 4 to 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport. Gifts, handcrafted items, jewelry and African jewelry, baked goods and holiday greens will be available, as well as a soup luncheon.
Holiday Fair, 4 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Fair features include gift baskets, small works of original art by local artists, handmade crafts, a jewelry table, a bake sale with free hot cider and a raffle for an original painting of Good Harbor Beach by Neil Linsenmayer. The basement Thrift Shop will also be open for holiday shopping.
Christmas Caroling, 6 p.m., First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester, on the steps of the church. A “Twinkly Light Photo Booth” will be offered to get your picture taken in front of the festive church building!
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Fair features include gift baskets, small works of original art by local artists, handmade crafts, a jewelry table, a bake sale with free hot cider and a raffle for an original painting of Good Harbor Beach by Neil Linsenmayer. The basement Thrift Shop will also be open for holiday shopping.
Advent Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport. Gifts, handcrafted items, jewelry and African jewelry, baked goods and holiday greens will be available, as well as a soup luncheon.
Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave., Gloucester. Coffee hour followed by luncheon from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Handmade items, white elephant table, silent auction and much more.
Homemade Cookie and Soup Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. 978-283-2817.
Judah’s Roar meeting, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
Spiritual respite service, 5:30 to 6 p.m., First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester. Quiet service of prayer, poetry, and candle lighting as we await and celebrate the presence of Christ among us.
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
Second Sunday of Advent - Candle Lighting (Faith), 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. Rev. Rona Tyndall delivers sermon. All are welcome. Collecting new unwrapped toys for Pathways. 978-283-2817.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Spiritual respite service, 5:30 to 6 p.m., First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester. Quiet service of prayer, poetry, and candle lighting as we await and celebrate the presence of Christ among us.
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
Third Sunday of Advent-Candle Lighting (Joy), 10 a.m. West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Worship leader, the Rev. Rona Tyndall. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
“Once Upon a Night” service and cantata, 10 a.m., First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester. Cantata words and music by Pepper Choplin; presented by The First Parish Choir, including vocalists Rebecca Shrimpton and Paul Knox. Choplin, a contemporary composer, has fashioned a full-length work which describes the events preceding the birth of Jesus and the celebration of his birth. It will form the centerpiece of worship and will include scripture and narration woven throughout the music.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Free community meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Blue Christmas Service, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. The Rev. Rona Tyndall, with special music by Hilary Davis. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Spiritual respite service, 5:30 to 6 p.m., First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester. Quiet service of prayer, poetry, and candle lighting as we await and celebrate the presence of Christ among us.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
Fourth Sunday of Advent-Candle Lighting (Peace), 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Worship leader, the Rev. Rona Tyndall. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Christmas Eve Service of Candles and Carols, Lighting of the Christ Candle, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Worship leader, the Rev. Rona Tyndall. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Sunday service, 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Avenue, Gloucester. Worship leader, the Rev. Douglas Vooys. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
