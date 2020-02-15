Listings may be sent to: Religion Calendar, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Spiritual Parenting, 4:30 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St. in Essex.
Judah’s Roar meeting, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Sunday school for all ages, 9 a.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. 978-281-3941.
Adult Sunday school, 9 to 10 a.m., Pigeon Cove Chapel, 155 Granite St., Rockport. A weekly topical study led by the Elders. 978-546-2523.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome. Nursery care available.978-281-0376, AnnisquamVillageChurch.org, Facebook.com/annisquamVillageChurch.
Sunday Services, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. Call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Sunday Services, 10 a.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St. in Essex. Religious education is available during the service. Coffee hour at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Worship service, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave., Gloucester. Followed by coffee, fellowship, and Bible study. All welcome.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. With the Rev. Edwin Vaeni All welcome. Handicap accessible. 978-283-2817.
Sweet Stitches, 11:30 a.m.,Gloucester United Methodist Church,436 Washington St. Sewing pillowcase dresses for Little Dresses for Africa. All are welcome, Potluck lunch. 978-290-9312, sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
Young adult Bible study, 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 65 Eastern Ave., Essex. For those age 18 to 30s. 978-768-3539.
Monday, Feb. 17
Rosary, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 69 School St., Manchester. 978-526-1263.
Breakaway youth program, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 978-768-7855. For seventh- through 12th-graders. Email jake@fccoe.org.
Cape Ann Vajra Vidya, Buddhist meditation and study group, 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Yoga for Health, 124 Main St., Gloucester. www.rinpoche.com/cavv.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Ecumenical Bible study group meets, 10 a.m., Poplar Park in Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Bible study, 9 a.m., Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. 978-283-2345.
Sweet Stitches, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sewing pillowcase dresses for Little Dresses for Africa. All are welcome, Potluck lunch. 978-290-9312 sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
Bible study, 9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Bible study, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Community pot-luck meal, 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 12 School St., Rockport. All welcome. 978-546-6638.
Mid-week fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study. All welcome.
Youth fellowship, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Senior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Zen Buddhists seated meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Call Cliff at 978-546-6336.
Prayer and Bible study service, 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 180 Western Ave., Essex.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Bible study, 4 p.m., First Parish Church of Manchester, Central Street. www.firstparishchurch.org. 978-526-7661.
Midweek fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study on the Gospel of John. All welcome.
Junior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 21
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Judah’s Roar meeting, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Sunday school for all ages, 9 a.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. 978-281-3941.
Adult Sunday school, 9 to 10 a.m., Pigeon Cove Chapel, 155 Granite St., Rockport. A weekly topical study led by the Elders. 978-546-2523.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome. Nursery care available.978-281-0376, AnnisquamVillageChurch.org, Facebook.com/annisquamVillageChurch.
Sunday Services, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. Call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Sunday Service and religious education, 10 a.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St. in Essex. Religious education is available during the service. Coffee hour at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. With the Rev. Edwin Vaeni. All welcome. Handicap accessible. 978-283-2817.
Worship service, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave., Gloucester. Followed by coffee, fellowship, and Bible study. All welcome.
Young adult Bible study, 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 65 Eastern Ave., Essex. For those age 18 to 30s. 978-768-3539.
Monday, Feb. 24
Rosary, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 69 School St., Manchester. 978-526-1263.
Breakaway youth program, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 978-768-7855. For seventh- through 12th-graders. Email jake@fccoe.org.
Cape Ann Vajra Vidya, Buddhist meditation and study group, 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Yoga for Health, 124 Main St., Gloucester. www.rinpoche.com/cavv.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Ecumenical Bible study group meets, 10 a.m., Poplar Park in Gloucester.
ALPHA, 6 p.m.,Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. in Manchester. Dinner, movie, and roundtable discussion that asks the big questions of life, hosted by Sacred Heart Church in Manchester and St. John the Baptist Church in Essex. Free but reservations requested. To attend, visit www.mecatholic.org and click on the ALPHA drop-down link to receive a confirmation.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Bible study, 9 a.m., Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. 978-283-2345.
Sweet Stitches, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sewing pillowcase dresses for Little Dresses for Africa. All are welcome, Potluck lunch. 978-290-9312 sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
Bible study, 9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Bible study, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Ash Wednesday Service, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. With the Rev. Alice Erickson. All welcome. Handicap accessible. 978-283-2817.
Community pot-luck meal, 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 12 School St., Rockport. All welcome. 978-546-6638.
Mid-week fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study. All welcome.
Youth fellowship, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Senior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Zen Buddhists seated meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Call Cliff at 978-546-6336.
Prayer and Bible study service, 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 180 Western Ave., Essex.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Bible study, 4 p.m., First Parish Church of Manchester, Central Street. www.firstparishchurch.org. 978-526-7661.
Midweek fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study on the Gospel of John. All welcome.
Junior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 28
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Annual “Hullabaloo, 5 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St. in Essex. Spaghetti dinner with gluten-free options available followed by a “talent” show. Admission is $10 per person with a $40 maximum per family. Tickets available at church.
Judah’s Roar meeting, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
