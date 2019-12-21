Listings may be sent to: Religion Calendar, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Little Dresses for Africa Open House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gloucester United Church, 436 Washington St. Christmas, Spring and Twirly Dresses; items from our showcase. Refreshments. sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
St. John’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 48 Middle St., handicapped accessible, parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
Rockport’s 74th Annual Live Christmas Pageant, 5 p.m., torch-lit procession from Dock Square to the Congregational Church. Presented by Rockport Art Association & Museum. Rain date: following day, same time. For more information or to participate, call 978-546-6604.
Spiritual respite service, 5:30 to 6 p.m., First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester. Quiet service of prayer, poetry, and candle lighting as we await and celebrate the presence of Christ among us.
Blue Christmas Service, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. The Rev. Rona Tyndall, with special music by Hilary Davis. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Judah’s Roar, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
Sunday school for all ages, 9 a.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. 978-281-3941.
Adult Sunday school, 9 to 10 a.m., Pigeon Cove Chapel, 155 Granite St., Rockport. A weekly topical study led by the Elders. 978-546-2523.
Fourth Sunday of Advent-Candle Lighting (Peace), 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Worship leader, the Rev. Rona Tyndall. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome. Nursery care available. 978-281-0376, AnnisquamVillageChurch.org, Facebook.com/annisquamVillageChurch.
Christmas Pageant and Fourth Sunday of Advent Service, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550 or office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Lobster Trap Hanukkiah Lighting, 5:30 p.m., Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle Street, Gloucester. The public is invited to join temple members at the ceremony on the first night of Hanukkah. Latkes will be served and songs will be sung.
Young adult Bible study, 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 65 Eastern Ave., Essex. For those age 18 to 30s. 978-768-3539.
Carol Sing and Potluck Dinner, 6 to 8 p.m., fellowship hall, First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. Bring dish to share. 978-768-7855.
Monday, Dec. 23
Rosary, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 69 School St., Manchester. 978-526-1263.
Breakaway youth program, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 978-768-7855. For seventh- through 12th-graders. Email jake@fccoe.org.
Cape Ann Vajra Vidya, Buddhist meditation and study group, 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Yoga for Health, 124 Main St., Gloucester. www.rinpoche.com/cavv.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Ecumenical Bible study group meets, 10 a.m., Poplar Park in Gloucester.
Intergenerational Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Rockport.
Family Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m., First Parish Church Congregational of Manchester, 10 Central St., Manchester.
Early Christmas Eve Service with Children’s Choir, 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport.
Christmas Eve Services, First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St., Essex. 5 p.m., Pageant and candle lighting; 9 p.m., lessons, carols, candle cighting, and Communion. 978-768-7855.
Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m., St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m., Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester. Music by the church’s choir and a string trio led by Nathan Cohen. Familiar and contemporary readings, 978-283-3410, gloucesteruu.org.
Christmas Eve Mass, 6 p.m., Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com.
Christmas Eve Service of Candles and Carols, Lighting of the Christ Candle, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Worship leader, the Rev. Rona Tyndall. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550 or office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., Trinity Congregational Church, 70 Middle St., Gloucester. Rev. Barbara Seamon. All welcome. 978-283-1442.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m., First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Rockport. Special music and storytelling.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m., First Parish Church Congregational of Manchester, 10 Central St., Manchester.
Midnight Mass with special prelude music, 10 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport. Music from 10 to 10:30 p.m. Service begins at 10:30 p.m., featuring adult choir.
Christmas Midnight Mass, midnight, Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com.
Wednesday, DEC. 25
Christmas Morning Service, 8 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550 or office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Christmas Mass, 8:15 p.m., St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com
Christmas Mass, 9 a.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com
Bible study, 9 a.m., Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. 978-283-2345.
Bible study, 9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Christmas Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joachim Church, 56 Broadway, Rockport. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com
Christmas Mass, 11:45 a.m., Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com
Bible study, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Community pot-luck meal, 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 12 School St., Rockport. All welcome. 978-546-6638.
Mid-week fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study. All welcome.
Youth fellowship, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Senior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Zen Buddhists seated meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Call Cliff at 978-546-6336.
Prayer and Bible study service, 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 180 Western Ave., Essex.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Bible study, 4 p.m., First Parish Church of Manchester, Central Street. www.firstparishchurch.org. 978-526-7661.
Midweek fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study on the Gospel of John. All welcome.
Junior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 27
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Judah’s Roar meeting, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.