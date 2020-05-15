Annisquam Village Church holds online worship services each Sunday at 10 a.m. The chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection is offered every Thursday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome to attend. For more information, including weblinks, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport’s pastor, the Rev. James Achadinha is conducting Masses privately, then uploading them to the church’s new YouTube channel, CCGRonline. Achadinha also is providing resources on the community’s website, ccgronline.com, to conduct private services at homes. Each update includes prayers and scripture passages to read and reflect on at certain hours of the day.
Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John’s in Manchester-by-the-Sea are hosting Virtual Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. with Father Paul. More information may found in the latest church bulletin at https://www.mecatholic.org/
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping online at its website until further notice from the governor. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport is live streaming Sunday services on its Facebook page and Zoom at 10 a.m. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Manchester is offering a Virtual Worship Service on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is led by Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea with Dr. Herman Weiss, Rebecca Shrimpton and Paul Knox providing music. Join at facebook.com/firstparishchurchmanchesterma.
Online spiritual offerings continue in May. To join with Zoom conferencing, on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com for details.
Mondays: Discussion Group at 7:30 p.m., search online for Jordan Peterson to see topic. The Book Group meets the last Monday of each month; the book for May 25th is “We Must Be Brave” by Frances Liardet.
Wednesdays: Prayer and Meditation at 7 p.m., an opportunity to come together for a time of quiet reflection, sharing of Scripture, and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study at 4 p.m., discussion of upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed; all welcome.
Past worship services available on YouTube; search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester, is hosting Zoom worship services are online Sundays at 10 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@gloucesteruu.org before 10 on Sunday morning. Everyone is warmly welcome to join in.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville has moved its weekly prayer meeting, Bible study classes and Sunday 10 a.m. worship services online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport is moving its services to a distance format for 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is closed, except for AA meetings. Online services are posted on Youtube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester is holding Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/lutherancapeann. All welcome. Questions? Call 978-283-6550
Temple Ahavat Achim is remaining closed until at least Friday, May 4. The temple’s Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service have moved to the Zoom platform. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/
Trinity Congregational Church of Gloucester’s Sunday services, and other resources, are available via its website at www.trinitycongregational.org. Also follow the church on Facebook.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Avenue, Gloucester, has welcomed its new designated term pastor, the Rev. Rona Tyndall. Music in May features some renowned local musician Fozzie Hill on May 17. The church is worshiping online at its website, westgloucesterchurch.org (click on the Resources tab). Or like the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church on Facebook to view services.
