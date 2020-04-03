Holy Week services online
Annisquam Village Church will hold services online for Maundy Thursday, April 9, and Good Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday worship at 10 a.m. on April 12. Each of these services includes prayer, scripture, and an opportunity for reflection and sharing. There will be no Spiritual Connection Circle on Tuesday, April 7. Chat rooms open 30 minutes prior to each service for community members to converse. For more information, including weblinks, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport’s pastor, the Rev. James Achadinha will celebrate Palm Sunday, Holy Week, and Easter Masses privately, then upload them to the church’s new YouTube channel (more information coming soon).
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., will be closed at least through Palm Sunday, April 5, with online services only. More information is available on the church website, www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Avenue, Gloucester, is offering taped Holy Week services on Palm Sunday on April 5, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday on April 12. To view services, visit the website westgloucesterchurch.org and click on the Resources tab. Or like West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church on Facebook to view the services.
