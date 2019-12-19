Listings may be sent to: Religion Calendar, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Friday, DEC. 20
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Rockport’s 74th Annual Live Christmas Pageant, 5 p.m., torch lit procession from Dock Square to the Congregational Church. Presented by Rockport Art Association & Museum. Rain date: following day, same time. For more information or to participate, call 978-546-6604.
Spiritual respite service, 5:30 to 6 p.m., First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester. Quiet service of prayer, poetry, and candle lighting as we await and celebrate the presence of Christ among us.
Blue Christmas Service, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. The Rev. Rona Tyndall, with special music by Hilary Davis. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Judah’s Roar, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
Sunday school for all ages, 9 a.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. 978-281-3941.
Adult Sunday school, 9 to 10 a.m., Pigeon Cove Chapel, 155 Granite St., Rockport. A weekly topical study led by the Elders. 978-546-2523.
Fourth Sunday of Advent-Candle Lighting (Peace), 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Worship leader, the Rev. Rona Tyndall. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome. Nursery care available. 978-281-0376, AnnisquamVillageChurch.org, Facebook.com/annisquamVillageChurch.
Christmas Pageant and Fourth Sunday of Advent Service, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550 or office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Young adult Bible study, 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 65 Eastern Ave., Essex. For those age 18 to 30s. 978-768-3539.
Carol Sing and Potluck Dinner, 6 to 8 p.m., fellowship hall, First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. Bring dish to share. 978-768-7855.
Monday, Dec. 23
Rosary, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 69 School St., Manchester. 978-526-1263.
Breakaway youth program, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 978-768-7855. For seventh- through 12th-graders. Email jake@fccoe.org.
Cape Ann Vajra Vidya, Buddhist meditation and study group, 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Yoga for Health, 124 Main St., Gloucester. www.rinpoche.com/cavv.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Ecumenical Bible study group meets, 10 a.m., Poplar Park in Gloucester.
Intergenerational Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Rockport.
Family Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m., First Parish Church Congregational of Manchester, 10 Central St., Manchester.
Early Christmas Eve Service with Children’s Choir, 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport.
Christmas Eve Services, First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St., Essex. 5 p.m., Pageant and candle lighting; 9 p.m., lessons, carols, candle cighting, and Communion. 978-768-7855.
Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m., St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m., Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester. Music by the church’s choir and a string trio led by Nathan Cohen. Familiar and contemporary readings, 978-283-3410, gloucesteruu.org.
Christmas Eve Mass, 6 p.m., Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com.
Christmas Eve Service of Candles and Carols, Lighting of the Christ Candle, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Worship leader, the Rev. Rona Tyndall. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550 or office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., Trinity Congregational Church, 70 Middle St., Gloucester. Rev. Barbara Seamon. All welcome. 978-283-1442.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m., First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Rockport. Special music and storytelling.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m., First Parish Church Congregational of Manchester, 10 Central St., Manchester.
Midnight Mass with special prelude music, 10 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport. Music from 10 to 10:30 p.m. Service begins at 10:30 p.m., featuring adult choir.
Christmas Midnight Mass, midnight, Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com.
Wednesday, DEC. 25
Christmas Morning Service, 8 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550 or office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Christmas Mass, 8:15 p.m., St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com
Christmas Mass, 9 a.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com
Bible study, 9 a.m., Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. 978-283-2345.
Bible study, 9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Christmas Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joachim Church, 56 Broadway, Rockport. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com
Christmas Mass, 11:45 a.m., Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com
Bible study, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Community pot-luck meal, 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 12 School St., Rockport. All welcome. 978-546-6638.
Mid-week fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study. All welcome.
Youth fellowship, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Senior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Zen Buddhists seated meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Call Cliff at 978-546-6336.
Prayer and Bible study service, 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 180 Western Ave., Essex.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Bible study, 4 p.m., First Parish Church of Manchester, Central Street. www.firstparishchurch.org. 978-526-7661.
Midweek fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study on the Gospel of John. All welcome.
Junior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 27
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
