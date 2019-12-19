Listings may be sent to: Religion Calendar, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.

Friday, DEC. 20 

Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.

Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.

Saturday, Dec. 21 

Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.

Rockport’s 74th Annual Live Christmas Pageant, 5 p.m., torch lit procession from Dock Square to the Congregational Church. Presented by Rockport Art Association & Museum. Rain date: following day, same time. For more information or to participate, call 978-546-6604.

Spiritual respite service, 5:30 to 6 p.m., First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester. Quiet service of prayer, poetry, and candle lighting as we await and celebrate the presence of Christ among us.

Blue Christmas Service, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. The Rev. Rona Tyndall, with special music by Hilary Davis. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.

Judah’s Roar, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

Sunday school for all ages, 9 a.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. 978-281-3941.

Adult Sunday school, 9 to 10 a.m., Pigeon Cove Chapel, 155 Granite St., Rockport. A weekly topical study led by the Elders. 978-546-2523.

Fourth Sunday of Advent-Candle Lighting (Peace), 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Worship leader, the Rev. Rona Tyndall. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.

Sunday service, 10 a.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome. Nursery care available. 978-281-0376, AnnisquamVillageChurch.org, Facebook.com/annisquamVillageChurch.

Christmas Pageant and Fourth Sunday of Advent Service, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550 or office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn

Young adult Bible study, 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 65 Eastern Ave., Essex. For those age 18 to 30s. 978-768-3539.

Carol Sing and Potluck Dinner, 6 to 8 p.m., fellowship hall, First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. Bring dish to share. 978-768-7855.

Monday, Dec. 23

Rosary, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 69 School St., Manchester. 978-526-1263.

Breakaway youth program, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 978-768-7855. For seventh- through 12th-graders. Email jake@fccoe.org.

Cape Ann Vajra Vidya, Buddhist meditation and study group, 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Yoga for Health, 124 Main St., Gloucester. www.rinpoche.com/cavv.

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

Ecumenical Bible study group meets, 10 a.m., Poplar Park in Gloucester.

Intergenerational Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Rockport.

Family Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m., First Parish Church Congregational of Manchester, 10 Central St., Manchester.

Early Christmas Eve Service with Children’s Choir, 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport.

Christmas Eve Services, First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St., Essex. 5 p.m., Pageant and candle lighting; 9 p.m., lessons, carols, candle cighting, and Communion. 978-768-7855.

Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m., St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m., Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester. Music by the church’s choir and a string trio led by Nathan Cohen. Familiar and contemporary readings, 978-283-3410, gloucesteruu.org.

Christmas Eve Mass, 6 p.m., Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com.

Christmas Eve Service of Candles and Carols, Lighting of the Christ Candle, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Worship leader, the Rev. Rona Tyndall. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.

Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550 or office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., Trinity Congregational Church, 70 Middle St., Gloucester. Rev. Barbara Seamon. All welcome. 978-283-1442.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m., First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Rockport. Special music and storytelling.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 8 p.m., First Parish Church Congregational of Manchester, 10 Central St., Manchester.

Midnight Mass with special prelude music, 10 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport. Music from 10 to 10:30 p.m. Service begins at 10:30 p.m., featuring adult choir.

Christmas Midnight Mass, midnight, Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com.

Wednesday, DEC. 25

Christmas Morning Service, 8 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550 or office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn

Christmas Mass, 8:15 p.m., St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com

Christmas Mass, 9 a.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com

Bible study, 9 a.m., Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. 978-283-2345.

Bible study, 9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.

Christmas Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joachim Church, 56 Broadway, Rockport. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com

Christmas Mass, 11:45 a.m., Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester. 978-281-4820, ccgronline.com

Bible study, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.

Community pot-luck meal, 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 12 School St., Rockport. All welcome. 978-546-6638.

Mid-week fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study. All welcome.

Youth fellowship, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.

Senior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.

Zen Buddhists seated meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Call Cliff at 978-546-6336.

Prayer and Bible study service, 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 180 Western Ave., Essex.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Bible study, 4 p.m., First Parish Church of Manchester, Central Street. www.firstparishchurch.org. 978-526-7661.

Midweek fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study on the Gospel of John. All welcome.

Junior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.

Friday, Dec. 27

Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.

Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.

