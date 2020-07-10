Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.