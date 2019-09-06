Listings may be sent to: Religion Calendar, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Friday, Sept. 6
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Judah’s Roar meeting, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Sunday school for all ages, 9 a.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. 978-281-3941.
Adult Sunday school, 9 to 10 a.m., Pigeon Cove Chapel, 155 Granite St., Rockport. A weekly topical study led by the Elders. 978-546-2523.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome. Nursery care available.978-281-0376, AnnisquamVillageChurch.org, Facebook.com/annisquamVillageChurch.
Daring Democracy series continues, 4 to 5:15 p.m., the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport. 4 Cleaves St. The interactive forum will feature John Bach, the Quaker chaplain at Harvard University, speaking on “Courage-Building During Times that Try Democracy.” Bach will offer four simple tools to help rediscover “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.” Admission is free; refreshments will be served.
Young adult Bible study, 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 65 Eastern Ave., Essex. For those age 18 to 30s. 978-768-3539.
Monday, Sept. 9
Rosary, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 69 School St., Manchester. 978-526-1263.
Breakaway youth program, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 978-768-7855. For seventh- through 12th-graders. Email jake@fccoe.org.
Cape Ann Vajra Vidya, Buddhist meditation and study group, 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Yoga for Health, 124 Main St., Gloucester. www.rinpoche.com/cavv.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Ecumenical Bible study group meets, 10 a.m., Poplar Park in Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Bible study, 9 a.m., Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. 978-283-2345.
Bible study, 9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Bible study, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Holy Voices Holy Time, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. Spiritual reflection group working with the book “Sacred Fire: A Vision for a Deeper Human and Christian Maturity” by Ronald Rolheiser. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Community pot-luck meal, 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 12 School St., Rockport. All welcome. 978-546-6638.
Mid-week fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study. All welcome.
AWANA Kids Club, for children in preschool through grade eight, 6:15 to 8 p.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. Full schedule: www.capeannawana.org. 978-281-3941.
Youth fellowship, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Senior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Zen Buddhists seated meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Call Cliff at 978-546-6336.
Prayer and Bible study service, 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 180 Western Ave., Essex.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Bible study, 4 p.m., First Parish Church of Manchester, Central Street. www.firstparishchurch.org. 978-526-7661.
Midweek fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study on the Gospel of John. All welcome.
Junior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 13
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.