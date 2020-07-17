Annisquam Village Church holds online worship services each Sunday at 10 a.m. The chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection is offered every Thursday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome to attend. For more information, including weblinks, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., at facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch for live streaming. Also past services and messages may be found there. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport’s pastor, the Rev. James Achadinha is conducting Masses privately, then uploading them to the church’s new YouTube channel, CCGRonline. Achadinha also is providing resources on the community’s website, ccgronline.com, to conduct private services at homes. Each update includes prayers and scripture passages to read and reflect on at certain hours of the day. Reservations are being taken online for seating at Sunday Mass at 8:15 a.m. in Saint Ann Church, 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church; seating is limited and reservations will be confirmed. Beginning n Wednesday, July 29, the Sacrament of Penance & Reconciliation (Confession) will be available by appointment only. The parish tentatively plans to open the churches on July 26.
Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John’s in Manchester-by-the-Sea are hosting Virtual Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. with Father Paul. More information may found in the latest church bulletin at https://www.mecatholic.org/
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport is live streaming Sunday services on its Facebook page and Zoom at 10 a.m. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Manchester is offering a Virtual Worship Service on Sundays at 9 a.m. through July. Join at facebook.com/firstparishchurchmanchesterma. The church also offers:
Wednesdays: Prayer and Meditation at 7 p.m., an opportunity to come together for a time of quiet reflection, sharing of Scripture, and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study at 4 p.m., discussion of upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed; all welcome.
Tuesday evening classes and committee meetings online through Zoom. To join with Zoom conferencing, on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com for details.
Past worship services available on YouTube; search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea.
Gloucester and Rockport United Methodist Churches welcome Cape Ann neighbors as they continue to share worship online each week. Music, scripture and sermons are presented every Sunday beginning at 9:15 a.m. at the https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church/ webpage. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both church buildings at 436 Washington St. in Gloucester, and 36 Broadway in Rockport will remain closed through Sunday, Sept. 6. Questions or additional information, please call: 978-546-7360
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester, is hosting Zoom worship services are online Sundays at 10 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@gloucesteruu.org before 10 on Sunday morning. Everyone is warmly welcome to join in.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex., plans this Sunday to have one service at 9 a.m., another at 11 a.m., and stream them online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville has moved its weekly prayer meeting, Bible study classes and Sunday 10 a.m. worship services online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport is moving its services to a distance format for 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is closed, except for AA meetings. Online services are posted on Youtube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester is holding Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/lutherancapeann. All welcome. Questions? Call 978-283-6550
Temple Ahavat Achim remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The temple’s Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service have moved to the Zoom platform. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/
Trinity Congregational Church of Gloucester’s Sunday services, and other resources, are available via its website at www.trinitycongregational.org. Also follow the church on Facebook.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Avenue, Gloucester, will continue to worship online at its website, westgloucesterchurch.org (click on the Resources tab) for the safety of parishioners. Worshippers also may like the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church on Facebook to view services. Here is the July schedule:
July 19 - guest musician Renee Dupuis.
July 26 - Musicians Jeaninne Lynch and Arnie Rosen.
The church also offers a Zoom Prayer Time on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and a Zoom Coffee Hour on Friday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. To receive the link for the Prayer Time and/or the Coffee Hour please call the church at 978-283-2817 and leave your email.
For pastoral needs, questions or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please call the church at 978-283-2817.
