Churches cancel services, bingo
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church has decided to cancel Sunday Service this Sunday, March 15, andon March 22, in order to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport has canceled its Friday Night Bingo games until further notice because of the new coronavirus.
The games, usually held at Monsignor Sullivan Hall at St. Ann Church in Gloucester, are being called of “as part of our effort to safeguard the health and well-being of our friends and fellow parishioners,” the community said in a Tweet.
In other Catholic Church news, the Archdiocese of Boston is temporarily suspending distribution of communion on the tongue, emptying holy water fonts across all churches and urging that all public gatherings other than Masses be postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Cardinal Sean O'Malley said Thursday that parishioners "at particular risk by reason of age or existing health conditions" will be "excused from the obligation to attend Mass" during the public health crisis.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
Friday, March 13
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
CANCELED: Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
Saturday, March 14
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Judah’s Roar meeting, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
Sunday, March 15
Sunday school for all ages, 9 a.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. 978-281-3941.
Adult Sunday school, 9 to 10 a.m., Pigeon Cove Chapel, 155 Granite St., Rockport. A weekly topical study led by the Elders. 978-546-2523.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome. Nursery care available.978-281-0376, AnnisquamVillageChurch.org, Facebook.com/annisquamVillageChurch.
Sunday Services, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. Call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Sunday Service with the Rev. Robert Hagopian, 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. All are welcome. Handicap accessible. 978-283-2817.
Sunday Service and religious education, 10 a.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St. in Essex. Religious education is available during the service. Coffee hour at 11 a.m. All are welcome.Worship service, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave., Gloucester. Followed by coffee, fellowship, and Bible study. All welcome.
Young adult Bible study, 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 65 Eastern Ave., Essex. For those age 18 to 30s. 978-768-3539.
Monday, March 16
Rosary, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 69 School St., Manchester. 978-526-1263.
Breakaway youth program, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 978-768-7855. For seventh- through 12th-graders. Email jake@fccoe.org.
Cape Ann Vajra Vidya, Buddhist meditation and study group, 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Yoga for Health, 124 Main St., Gloucester. www.rinpoche.com/cavv.
Tuesday, March 17
Ecumenical Bible study group meets, 10 a.m., Poplar Park in Gloucester.
PFLAG, meeting: First Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St. in Essex. Parents and friends of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people meet.
Wednesday, March 18
Bible study, 9 a.m., Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. 978-283-2345.
Sweet Stitches, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sewing pillowcase dresses for Little Dresses for Africa. All are welcome, Potluck lunch. 978-290-9312 sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
Bible study, 9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Bible study, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Community pot-luck meal, 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 12 School St., Rockport. All welcome. 978-546-6638.
Mid-week fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study. All welcome.
CANCELED: Free community meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. All welcome. Handicap accessible. 978-283-2817.
Youth fellowship, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Senior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Zen Buddhists seated meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Call Cliff at 978-546-6336.
Prayer and Bible study service, 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 180 Western Ave., Essex.
Thursday, March 19
Bible study, 4 p.m., First Parish Church of Manchester, Central Street. www.firstparishchurch.org. 978-526-7661.
Midweek fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study on the Gospel of John. All welcome.
Junior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Friday, March 20
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
Saturday, March 21
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Judah’s Roar meeting, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
Sunday, March 22
Sunday school for all ages, 9 a.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. 978-281-3941.
Adult Sunday school, 9 to 10 a.m., Pigeon Cove Chapel, 155 Granite St., Rockport. A weekly topical study led by the Elders. 978-546-2523.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome. Nursery care available.978-281-0376, AnnisquamVillageChurch.org, Facebook.com/annisquamVillageChurch.
Sunday Services, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. Call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org for more information. StPaulCapeAnn.org/, Facebook.com/LutheranCapeAnn
Sunday Service with the Rev. Edwin Vaeni, 10 a.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. All welcome. Handicap accessible. 978-283-2817.
Sunday Service and religious education, 10 a.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St. in Essex. Religious education is available during the service. Coffee hour at 11 a.m. All are welcome.Worship service, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave., Gloucester. Followed by coffee, fellowship, and Bible study. All welcome.
Young adult Bible study, 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 65 Eastern Ave., Essex. For those age 18 to 30s. 978-768-3539.
Monday, March 23
Rosary, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 69 School St., Manchester. 978-526-1263.
Breakaway youth program, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 978-768-7855. For seventh- through 12th-graders. Email jake@fccoe.org.
Cape Ann Vajra Vidya, Buddhist meditation and study group, 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Yoga for Health, 124 Main St., Gloucester. www.rinpoche.com/cavv.
Tuesday, March 24
Ecumenical Bible study group meets, 10 a.m., Poplar Park in Gloucester.
PFLAG, meeting: First Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., First Universalist Church of Essex, 59 Main St. in Essex. Parents and friends of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people meet.
Spiritual growth and exploration, 7 to 8:15 p.m., First Parish Congregational, Chapel conference room, 1 Chapel Lane, Manchester. An exploration of the major “pillars” of traveling the Christian spiritual path, such as worship, prayer and service, based on the book “The Walk” by noted minister and author Adam Hamilton. Each session will focus on a specific pillar; you do not need to buy or have the book or come to all the sessions. Last session is March 31.
Feast of the Annunciation Mass, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., Gloucester. Festina, the professional choir-in-residence, will present a Mass featuring a special period instrument orchestra. The ensemble includes regionally and internationally acclaimed artists drawn from the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Handel and Haydn Society, Boston Baroque, Henry Purcell Society, and Emmanuel Music, among others. Programming includes music by Schütz, Buxtehude, and Haydn. This concert-quality performance presents the music within its original liturgical context, as part of National Early Music Month. The church welcomes all to this free event.
Wednesday, March 25
Bible study, 9 a.m., Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. 978-283-2345.
Sweet Stitches, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sewing pillowcase dresses for Little Dresses for Africa. All are welcome, Potluck lunch. 978-290-9312 sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
Bible study, 9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Bible study, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Community pot-luck meal, 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 12 School St., Rockport. All welcome. 978-546-6638.
Mid-week fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study. All welcome.
“Prayer and Meditation,” 7 to 7:40 p.m., First Parish Congregational, 10 Central St., Manchester. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of Scripture, and the offering of any prayer intentions. Also April 1. Questions may be directed to the church office, Office.FPChurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661.
Youth fellowship, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Senior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Zen Buddhists seated meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Call Cliff at 978-546-6336.
Prayer and Bible study service, 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 180 Western Ave., Essex.
Thursday, March 26
Bible study, 4 p.m., First Parish Church of Manchester, Central Street. www.firstparishchurch.org. 978-526-7661.
Midweek fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study on the Gospel of John. All welcome.
Junior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Friday, March 27
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
CANCELED: Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
