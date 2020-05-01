Annisquam Village Church is hosting Spiritual Connection Circles on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Each includes prayer, scripture, and an opportunity for reflection and sharing. Live stream of Sunday Worship Service begins at 10 a.m. Chat rooms open 30 minutes prior to each service for community members to converse. For information and weblinks, visit: annisquamvillagechurch.org
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport’s pastor, the Rev. James Achadinha is conducting Masses privately, then uploading them to the church’s new YouTube channel, CCGRonline. Achadinha also is providing resources on the community’s website, ccgronline.com, to conduct private services at homes. Each update includes prayers and scripture passages to read and reflect on at certain hours of the day.
Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John’s in Manchester-by-the-Sea are hosting Virtual Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. with Father Paul. More information may found in the latest church bulletin at https://www.mecatholic.org/
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport is live streaming Sunday services on its Facebook page and Zoom at 10 a.m. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester, is hosting Zoom worship services are online Sundays at 10 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@gloucesteruu.org before 1 on Sunday morning. Everyone is warmly welcome to join in.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville has moved its weekly prayer meeting, Bible study classes and Sunday 10 a.m. worship services online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport is moving its services to a distance format for 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is closed, except for AA meetings. Online services are posted on Youtube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester is holding Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/lutherancapeann. All welcome. Questions? Call 978-283-6550
Temple Ahavat Achim is remaining closed until at least Friday, May 4. The temple’s Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service have moved to the Zoom platform. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/
Trinity Congregational Church of Gloucester news may be found at trinitycongregational.org
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Avenue, Gloucester, is worshiping online at its website, westgloucesterchurch.org (click on the Resources tab). Or like the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church on Facebook to view services.
Listings may be sent to: Religion Calendar, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.