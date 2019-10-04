Blessing of the Animals
ROCKPORT — St. Mary Episcopal Church will host a Blessing of the Animals this Sunday, Oct. 6.
The blessing, in celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, will happen at 2 p.m. near the pond in Millbrook Meadow off Beach Street in Rockport. Animals of all sizes are welcome, including stuffed animals and photos.
Please bring pets on a leash, lead, or in a cage or carrier. The event will be held rain or shine.
Stories from the Shadows
ROCKPORT — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport continues Daring Democracy series on Oct. 15 when Dr. Jim O’Connell, president and founding physician at Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, will speak.
O’Connell will speak on “Stories from the Shadows: Reflections of a Street Doctor” at the church, 4 Cleaves St., on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The event is free to the public.
An assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, O’Connell has cared for individuals and families struggling with homelessness in Boston for nearly 35 years. He and his team at BHCHP practice both on the street and in the centers that he has helped to create. His work has changed how medicine for the homeless is practiced both nationally and internationally.
This free presentation and Q & A will be followed by refreshments and a book signing. All book proceeds will go to support the BHCHP, a non-profit organization located at 780 Albany St. in Boston’s South End.
More information is available by emailing socialjustice@rockportuu.org
Looking toward death
A local spiritual leader is offering a seven-session class in Gloucester on preparing for the end of life.
The Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault of Rockport is offering the class, “Creating Your Final Chapter: Facing Death, Finding Peace,” beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at the 222 Community Wellness Center, 222 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester.
Topics include “fear of dying,” “lessons from loss,” “spiritual and practical preparation for dying, death and remembrance” and “creating a legacy.”
Each session will include time for personal reflection, guided discussion, and spiritual practice.
Registration is required and limited to 16 participants. The fee for the class is $150.
To register, please visit revsue.net/retreats-workshops-preaching/creating-your-final-chapter-facing-death-finding-peace/ or email rockportrevsue@gmail.com
Friday, Oct. 4
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Men’s fellowship, 7:30 a.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Judah’s Roar meeting, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., Gloucester. Experience the love of God through worship and the arts. Free admission. Open to all ages. No child care; children welcome with supervision. Call 978-283-9111. Email eagleanddove@comcast.net. www.eagledove.com.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Sunday school for all ages, 9 a.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. 978-281-3941.
Adult Sunday school, 9 to 10 a.m., Pigeon Cove Chapel, 155 Granite St., Rockport. A weekly topical study led by the Elders. 978-546-2523.
Sunday service, 10 a.m., Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. All are welcome. Nursery care available.978-281-0376, AnnisquamVillageChurch.org, Facebook.com/annisquamVillageChurch.
Young adult Bible study, 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 65 Eastern Ave., Essex. For those age 18 to 30s. 978-768-3539.
Monday, Oct. 7
Rosary, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 69 School St., Manchester. 978-526-1263.
Breakaway youth program, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Essex, 39 Main St. 978-768-7855. For seventh- through 12th-graders. Email jake@fccoe.org.
Cape Ann Vajra Vidya, Buddhist meditation and study group, 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., Yoga for Health, 124 Main St., Gloucester. www.rinpoche.com/cavv.
Tuesday, , Oct. 8
Ecumenical Bible study group meets, 10 a.m., Poplar Park in Gloucester.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Bible study, 9 a.m., Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. 978-283-2345.
Bible study, 9:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Bible study, noon, St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Holy Voices Holy Time, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church library, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. Spiritual reflection group working with the book “Sacred Fire: A Vision for a Deeper Human and Christian Maturity” by Ronald Rolheiser. All welcome. 978-283-6550. www.stpaulcapeann.org. Email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Community pot-luck meal, 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 12 School St., Rockport. All welcome. 978-546-6638.
Mid-week fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study. All welcome.
AWANA Kids Club, for children in preschool through grade eight, 6:15 to 8 p.m., Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., West Gloucester. Full schedule: www.capeannawana.org. 978-281-3941.
Youth fellowship, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Senior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Zen Buddhists seated meditation, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. Call Cliff at 978-546-6336.
Prayer and Bible study service, 7:30 p.m., Emmanuel Community Church, 180 Western Ave., Essex.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Bible study, 4 p.m., First Parish Church of Manchester, Central Street. www.firstparishchurch.org. 978-526-7661.
Midweek fellowship, Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester. Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by classes for all ages, including an adult Bible study on the Gospel of John. All welcome.
Junior high fellowship, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lanesville Congregational Church, 1120 Washington St., Gloucester.
Friday, Oct. 11
Morning prayer group, 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, High Street at Harvey Park, Rockport.
Holy Family Parish bingo, 6:30 p.m., Monsignor Sullivan Hall, St. Ann Church, Gloucester. Anyone 18 and over invited. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds support school and parish programs. 978-281-4820.
