Lutheran change
Methodists join
Congregations of both Gloucester’s and Rockport’s United Methodist churches will meet together every Sunday at 10 a.m. during July at the Gloucester UMC, 436 Washington St., ; and will meet together every Sunday at 10 a.m. during August at the Rockport UMC, 36 Broadway.
Treats collection
During July, West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church C, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a drive to collect treats (cookies, cake mixes, pudding, fruit cups, etc.) to be distributed by The Open Door. All donations may be dropped off any time in the Ministry Bin beside the church mailbox.
Intro to Judaism
Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course designed for individuals of faiths other than Judaism who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism. Classes will be held online beginning Sept. 8. For more information and the class schedule, visit LappinFoundation.org or contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450. Introduction to Judaism is a free program of Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association funded with generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Foundation.
Art show, camps
MANCHESTER — First Parish Church, 10 Central St., will be hosting a number of children and youth programs this summer along with an art show. These programs are free to the public.
This month, the church is hosting an art show themed “Our Earthly Home.” Painting, drawing, mixed media, collage, sculpture, and nature items art from ages 3 through adult are sought. Art will be accepted at the Chapel Building through July 19. For questions or more information, contact Jeanne Westcott at jeanne.fpchurch@gmail.
“Mother Earth Sings: Bible Experiences” will be offered Aug. 15 to 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. for ages 6 to 12 with interactive storytelling, music, song, imaginative movement, yoga and meditation, games, visual art in a variety of mediums, food creations and group creative writing. This week will integrate five different Bible stories with creative expression and fellowship. Youth ages 14 to 16 are invited to apply as a junior counselor and parents are encouraged to volunteer. Pre-registration is required; contact jeanne.fpchurch@gmail.com to sign up.
Ladies’ Bible, coffee hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study is held Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome. This informal meeting includes Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester.
More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop, located at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, but it is not uncommon to find barely-used items or new items that still have their tags on them. Donations accepted during operating hours.
Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Services
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is conducting worship Sundays at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Masks are required in the church; the chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection also is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please visit annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., with limited capacity and live-streamed on facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch where past services and messages may be found. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport‘s churches are open for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
Saturday Vigil Masses are at 4 p.m. at St Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches’ YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Daily Masses are celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession is offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
Masks are required. There will be social distancing by having every other pew roped off and not available at St. Ann during the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the community, said all pastoral ministry and service organizations are meeting again. Pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St. in Rockport, worships on Sundays at 10 a.m. Worship takes place in the sanctuary and is live streamed via facebook. There is a robust Children’s Church program divided by respective ages that takes place during the service. The service includes traditional and contemporary worship music. For more information, visit FirstBaptistRockport.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited and masks requested by Essex Board of Health) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport, 12 School St., is now meeting in person and online on Sundays at 10 a.m. Links to online streaming can be found at www.oldsloop.org as well as to weekly rebroadcasts of the Sunday service. Masks are required for in-person services. The buildings are now open to in-person group meetings. See the church’s “calendar” at the website for times and locations. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Church Congregational Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. For those interested in attending in person, the church will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship for those not yet ready to return can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., is hosting in-person worship service Sundays at 10 a.m. during July, when it will be joined by congregants of Rockport United Methodist Church. In August, Gloucester and Rockport Methodists will meet together Sundays at 10 a.m. at the Rockport UMC, 36 Broadway. The church continues to assess COVID-19 and variant protocols, and mask-wearing while inside the building is optional. All are welcome! More information may be found on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in-person in its historic sanctuary, as well as online. Please visit the church’s website, www.gloucesteruu.org, for the link to the live-streaming.Masks are now optional at all times. All are welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 10 a.m., and stream it online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville‘s Sunday 10 a.m. worship service takes place in person and online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport‘s services are being celebrated in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway in Rockport. During July, members will join congregants at the Gloucester United Methodist Church on Sundays at 10 a.m. In August, Gloucester Methodists will join Rockporters on Sundays at 10 a.m. at the Rockport church. The church continues to assess COVID-19 and variant protocols, and mask-wearing is optional while inside the building. All are welcome! More information may be found on our sister church’s Gloucester United Methodist Church Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., has resumed in-person worship Sundays at 9 a.m., and streaming the service live on Facebook, and posting later to YouTube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, holds worship services every Sunday at 9 a.m., in-person and on Zoom. All ages, genders, sexual orientations, races, and faiths — including non-believers and persons curious about faith — are welcome. More information is available at www.stpaulcapeann.org or by calling 978-283-6550.
Temple Ahavat Achim is meeting in-person and via Zoom. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Sunday Services at 10:30 a.m. Services are in-person with safety protocols, as well as via Zoom. The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell guides the services. COVID protocols: Vaccination card required; masks optional. Please contact the church office, trinity@trinitycongregational.org or 978-283-1442, for details on the COVID-19 protocols in place for each service.
Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org, where a full calendar can be found.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Services will also be available via Zoom. Check the website (www.uusr.org) for the Zoom ID and password or email us at rockportuu@rockportuu.org, if you cannot attend in person. Everyone is welcome.
Visitation Parish, Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: All Masses and services are being held at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester, while St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St. in Essex is temporarily closed for renovations. The Rev. Paul Flammia celebrates Sunday Mass at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting in-person services Sundays at 10 a.m. Please wear a mask for the safety and protection of the church’s children and those who cannot be vaccinated. Services are also streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. You do not need to be a subscriber to Facebook to view the worship service.
July 17- Musician Jocelyn Chaparro.
July 24 — Musicians Jeannine Lynch and Arnie Rosen.
July 31 — Musician Renee Dupuis.
For July, the church is collecting treats (cookies, cake mixes, pudding, fruit cups, etc.) to be distributed by the Open Door. All donations may be placed in the Mission Bin next to the church’s mailbox.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please contact the church at 978-283-2817 or www.wgtccucc@gmail.net. The website is www.wgtccucc.org.
