Communion prep
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport invites all second-graders and their families to participate in a model of youth faith formation that combines family homework, and six Faith & Family Workshops as preparation for the Sacrament of First Holy Communion. Tuition of $75 is requested at registration. Scholarships are available for families in need.
Registration will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. All parents are also welcome to drop off the registration form and tuition at the parish offices, 74 Pleasant St., on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a registration form, please contact me at frjim@ccgronline.com.
The students’ First Holy Communion will be celebrated in May. Parents with questions or who need a registration form, may contact the Rev. Jim Achadinha at frjim@ccgronline.com or Betsy Works at bworks@ccgronline.com, or visit ccgronline.com/formation.
Barbecue dinner
All friends, neighbors, and fellow parishioners of Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish and the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport are invited to join Our Lady’s Guild for a BBQ & Beans Supper on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Our Lady’s Rectory parking lot. A donation of $15 is requested for each adult; and $10 for each child age 10 and younger.
The menu will include pulled pork, barbecue chicken, coleslaw, and baked beans provided by Ribs Within of Gloucester, as well as coffee, desserts, and a cash bar.
There will also be a 50-50 raffle and entertainment will be provided by TimeSync Quartet. All proceeds will support Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish.
For tickets or more information, please contact Linda Galvin at 617-803-6050 or lindagalv2010@gmail.com.
Blessing of the Animals
Two Cape Ann churches will host Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 2.
The Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St. in Gloucester, will host its annual Blessing of Animals at 4 p.m. on the front lawn. All are welcome to bring their beloved animals (furry, stuffed, scaly etc.). This free, family-friendly event will include music and interfaith prayers. Each animal will be able to receive an individual blessing. For more information, call the church at 978-281-0376 or visit annisquamvillagechurch.org
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport, in celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, will host a Blessing of the Animals rain or shine. The church invites all to stroll by St. Mary’s Courtyard anytime between noon and 4 p.m. with their pet (or with a photo of their pet). Each animal will be individually blessed and will receive a St. Francis medallion and a blessing certificate. Animals should be on a leash, lead, or in a cage or carrier. A donation will be taken to benefit Cape Ann Animal Aid and its shelter.
Lutheran change
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, has changed to its worship schedule. Worship services are every Sunday at 10 a.m., in-person and on Zoom. All ages, genders, sexual orientations, races, and faiths — including non-believers and persons curious about faith — are welcome. More information is available at www.stpaulcapeann.org or by calling 978-283-6550.
Methodists join
Congregations of both Gloucester’s and Rockport’s United Methodist churches will meet together every Sunday at 10 a.m. during September at the Gloucester UMC, 436 Washington St., ; and will meet together every Sunday at 10 a.m. during October at the Rockport UMC, 36 Broadway.
School clothes
The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a back-to-school clothes drive. The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., is open for donations every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
School supplies
Through September, West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is collecting back-to-school supplies (pencils, erasers, glue sticks, notebooks, backpacks, pencil boxes, etc.) to be distributed by The Open Door. All donations may be placed in the Mission Bin next to the church’s mailbox.
Ladies’ Bible, coffee hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study meets Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome to these Wednesday events, which include include‘ Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester.
More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop, located at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, but it is not uncommon to find barely-used items or new items that still have their tags on them. Donations accepted during operating hours.
Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Services
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is conducting worship Sundays at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Masks are required in the church; the chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection also is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please visit annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., with limited capacity and live-streamed on facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch where past services and messages may be found. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport‘s churches are open for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
Saturday Vigil Masses are at 4 p.m. at St Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches’ YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Daily Masses are celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession is offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
Masks are required. There will be social distancing by having every other pew roped off and not available at St. Ann during the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the community, said all pastoral ministry and service organizations are meeting again. Pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St. in Rockport, worships on Sundays at 10 a.m. Worship takes place in the sanctuary and is live streamed via facebook. There is a robust Children’s Church program divided by respective ages that takes place during the service. The service includes traditional and contemporary worship music. For more information, visit FirstBaptistRockport.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited and masks requested by Essex Board of Health) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport, 12 School St., is meeting in person and online on Sundays at 10 a.m. Links to online streaming can be found at www.oldsloop.org as well as weekly rebroadcasts of the Sunday service. Masks are now optional for in-person services and meetings in the buildings. See the church’s “calendar” of weekly activities and Zoom prayer meetings, storytelling, Bible study, book groups, coffee houses, choirs and poetry at the website, www.oldsloop.org, for times and locations. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Church Congregational Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. For those interested in attending in person, the church will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship for those not yet ready to return can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., is meeting with Rockport Methodists on Sundays at 10 a.m. in September at the Gloucester church. In October, Gloucester Methodist will join the Rockport Methodists on Sundays at 10 a.m. at Rockport UMC, 36 Broadway. All are welcome! More information may be found on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in-person in its historic sanctuary, as well as online. Please visit the church’s website, www.gloucesteruu.org, for the link to the live-streaming.Masks are now optional at all times. All are welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 10 a.m., and stream it online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville‘s Sunday 10 a.m. worship service takes place in person and online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport‘s services are being celebrated in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway in Rockport. Congregations of both Gloucester’s and Rockport’s United Methodist churches will meet together every Sunday at 10 a.m. during September at the Gloucester UMC, 436 Washington St.; and will meet together every Sunday at 10 a.m. during October at the Rockport church. The church continues to assess COVID-19 and variant protocols, and mask-wearing is optional while inside the building. All are welcome! More information may be found on our sister church’s Gloucester United Methodist Church Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., has resumed in-person worship Sundays at 9 a.m., and streaming the service live on Facebook, and posting later to YouTube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, holds worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m., in-person and on Zoom. All ages, genders, sexual orientations, races, and faiths — including non-believers and persons curious about faith — are welcome. More information is available at www.stpaulcapeann.org or by calling 978-283-6550.
Temple Ahavat Achim is meeting in-person and via Zoom. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Sunday Services at 10:30 a.m. Services are in-person with safety protocols, as well as via Zoom. The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell guides the services. COVID protocols: Vaccination card required; masks optional. Please contact the church office, trinity@trinitycongregational.org or 978-283-1442, for details on the COVID-19 protocols in place for each service.
Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org, where a full calendar can be found.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Services will also be available via Zoom. Check the website (www.uusr.org) for the Zoom ID and password or email us at rockportuu@rockportuu.org, if you cannot attend in person. Everyone is welcome.
Visitation Parish, Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: All Masses and services are being held at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester, while St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St. in Essex is temporarily closed for renovations. The Rev. Paul Flammia celebrates Sunday Mass at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting in-person services Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are optional in the Sanctuary but are suggested. Services are also streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. You do not need to be a subscriber to Facebook to view the worship service.
Sept. 25- Musician Alexandra Grace. Annual Meeting in the sanctuary directly following worship. Fellowship Hour afterwards.
In September, the church is collecting back-to-school supplies — pencils, erasers, glue sticks, notebooks, backpacks, pencil boxes, etc. — to be distributed by The Open Door. All donations may be placed in the Mission Bin next to the church’s mailbox. Thank you to everyone in the community who supports our monthly mission drives and makes them so successful.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please contact the church at 978-283-2817 or www.wgtccucc@gmail.net. The website is www.wgtccucc.org.
