Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain and snow this morning changing to rain late. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers diminishing this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.