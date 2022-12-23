Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain this morning...thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SSE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.