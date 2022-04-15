Holy Week happenings
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., invites the community to join in a Good Friday Ecumenical Prayer Walk for Peace in Ukraine on April 15 at 1 p.m. The walk will step off, rain or shine, from the Fisherman’s Memorial on Stacy Boulevard and head to Boudreau Field, at the corner of Hough and Western Avenues, and back. The walk will pause along the way to listen to short stories from the people of Ukraine and offer brief prayers. The walk is approximately 1 mile in length and should last about an hour. Walkers are encouraged to wear blue and yellow, to bring Ukraine or peace flags, and to seek sponsors to donate to World Central Kitchen, https://donate.wck.org/team/418987.
Easter Sunday worship Sunday is at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom. The Zoom chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. Masks are required in church. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please visit annisquamvillagechurch.org.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is hosting these Holy Week events. Please mask up.
Good Friday, April 15: Morning prayer at 8 at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St.; Stations of the Cross at noon, St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St.; and services at 3 p.m. at St. Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport, and at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
Holy Saturday, April 16: Morning prayer at 8 and Easter Vigil service at 7p.m., both at St. Ann Church.
Easter Sunday, April 17: Masses at 7 and 11:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. at St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St., Rockport, invites the community to its Good Friday service, April 15, with potluck and communion at 5:30 p.m., and Tennebrae Service at 7 p.m. The church will host a Resurrection Sunday service at 6:15 a.m. in Harvey Park, followed by a community breakfast at the church at 7 a.m. Easter service starts at 10 a.m.. For more information visit FirstBaptistRockport.Org or follow the church on Facebook and Instagram.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport, 12 School St., is hosting an ecumenical Easter sunrise service April 17 at Good Harbor Beach at 5:45 a.m. An Easter Sunday service begins at 10 a.m. in person at the church and live-streamed, access through its website www.oldsloop.org, with special guest musicians Stephen Smith, cellist, and Stephanie Stathos, flutist. Masks are no longer required except while singing.
First Parish Church Congregational, 10 Central St. in Manchester, hosts an ecumenical Easter sunrise service April 17 at Singing Beach at 5:45 a.m. An Easter Sunday service begins at 10 a.m. in person at the church and online.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is hosting the Stations of the Cross at noon and the Good Friday vigil at 7 p.m. on April 15, the Great Vigil of Easter at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, and Easter worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17. The Good Friday and Saturday vigils and the 10:30 a.m. Easter service will also be streamed.
St. Mary Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport is hosting a Good Friday service April 15 at noon, an Easter Vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday and its Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, is hosting in-person services Good Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday, April 17, at 10 p.m. For Zoom details, please visit stpaulcapeann.org.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is hosting an ecumenical Good Friday service, April 10, at 7 p.m., take part in a sunrise Easter service at 5:45 a.m. on Good Harbor Beach and host an Easter Sunday Service of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. at the church. The church is in-person with safety protocols, as well as via Zoom. COVID protocols: Vaccination card required; masks optional. The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell guides the services and all are welcome. Please contact the church for the most up-to-date protocols for each service: trinity@trinitycongregational.org or 978-283-1442. Full detailed calendar at www.trinitycongregational.org
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, will host its Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. All are invited. To receive the Zoom link, please call the church at 978-283-2817 and leave your email address.
Cereal collection
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church in conjunction with We Are All in This Together has extended its cereal drive for The Open Door’s food pantries. The drive was to end March 31, but is continuing through Easter, April 17. Donations may be placed in the collection box next to the mailbox at the church, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester.
Ladies’ Bible, coffee hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study is held Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome. This informal meeting includes Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester.
The first series will be “The War Room” — a five-week Bible study which began April 6 based on clips from the “War Room” movie.
More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop, located at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, but it is not uncommon to find barely-used items or new items that still have their tags on them. Donations accepted during operating hours.
Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
