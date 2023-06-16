Recycle day
An electronic, appliance and bicycle recycle day will be held on the grounds of Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Cash or checks will be accepted as payment. Fees range from $5 to $40 per item. There is no fee for cables, wire, keyboards, car batteries, cell phones, golf equipment or bicycles.Questions may be directed to Dennis Wood at 508-277-7513 or denwaynewood@yahoo.com.
Fair by the Sea
MANCHESTER — First Parish Church, Manchester will be holding a Fair by the Sea with a rummage sale and its famous jewelry table during the Festival by the Sea in August. Along with its sale, the church is offering the opportunity for vintage vendors to purchase table space. Please email office.fpchurch@gmail.com if you are interested. The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Festival by the Sea offers an opportunity for all to come and enjoy Manchester-by-the-Sea and church members are excited to offer this contribution.
St. Peter’s Novena
The annual nine-day Novena to Saint Peter is ongoing at the Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Hall, 8 Washington St., at 7 p.m., through Tuesday, June 20. During this time of reflection, participants offer prayers, petitions, and songs for the intercession of Saint Peter, patron of fishermen. For more information, please contact Joe Novello at 978-879-9239. All are welcome to attend.
Sounds of Vienna
The concert“The Sounds of Vienna, Then and Now” will be held at the Annisquam Village Church on Saturday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Essex Piano Trio — pianist Beverly Soll of Rockport, violinist Ashley Offret of Salem and cellist David Cabral of Lynn. Suggested donations are $25 for the concert, which is held in the sanctuary of the historic church, at 820 Washington St., Gloucester. The venue is handicap accessible. A reception with Viennese delights will follow the performance. For more information, visit essexpianotrio.com or visit its Facebook page.
Juneteenth
ROCKPORT — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport and First Congregational Church of Rockport will host a celebration of Juneteenth on Monday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 12 School St. The free event will offer music by Rhythm Plus Soul, cake and soda, and coloring activities for children of all ages. All are welcome.
Intro of Judaism
Classes exploring the heart of Judaism — spirit, ethics and community — will take place via Zoom on Thursdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m. on June 22 and 29. The program is open to individuals of faiths other than Judaism and to individuals who identity as Jewish but have little or no knowledge of Judaism. There is no cost to participate in the program thanks to generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Charitable Foundation and Peter and Maureen Waldfogel. Register at Lappin Foundation.org. The program is co-sponsored by Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
New thrift hours
St. John’s Thrift and Regal Rummage shops are now open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with summer clothing for men, women and children. Freshen up your home with summery linens, dishes, furniture and decorative items. Proceeds support the mission of St. John’s to serve the Gloucester community and beyond. Mastercard and Visa accepted. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Condiments drive
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is running a condiment drive this month for The Open Door. Items may be dropped off in the bin by the church’s mailbox, any time.
Clothes Closet
The Saint Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open every Saturday EXCEPT the first Saturday of the month; hours are 9 a.m.to noon in the basement of St. Ann’s Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. New and gently used clothing and footwear is available in all sizes for men, women, and children. All is provided free; donations are greatly appreciated.
Ladies’ Bible, coffee hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study meets Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome to these Wednesday events, which include include‘ Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester.
More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.
Thrift shop
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, now is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of seasonal clothing, accessories, household items and collectables. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church at 978-283-2767 or trinity@trinitycongregational.org.
Services
First Parish Church Congregational Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. Details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in-person in its historic sanctuary, as well as online. Please visit the church’s website, www.gloucesteruu.org, for the link to the livestream. Activities provided for elementary school-aged children during the service. Masks are now optional at all times. The church is handicap accessible. All are welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 10 a.m., and stream it online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville‘s Sunday 10 a.m. worship service takes place in person and online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport‘s services are being celebrated in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., has resumed in-person worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m., and streaming the service live on Facebook, and posting later to YouTube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, holds worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m., in-person and on Zoom. All ages, genders, sexual orientations, races, and faiths — including non-believers and persons curious about faith — are welcome. More information is available at www.stpaulcapeann.org or by calling 978-283-6550.
Temple Ahavat Achim is meeting in-person and via Zoom. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Sunday Services at 10:30 a.m. Guest musicians in a range of styles complement the weekly services. Zoom link available for those unable to attend. Please contact the church office, trinity@trinitycongregational.org for the link. Coffee hour following the service. All welcome. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org, where a full calendar can be found.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Services will also be available via Zoom. Check the website (www.uusr.org) for the Zoom ID and password or email us at rockportuu@rockportuu.org, if you cannot attend in person. Everyone is welcome.
Visitation Parish, Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: The Rev. Paul Flammia celebrates Mass in Manchester at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St., at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays, and at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St. in Essex. More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, is hosting in-person services Sundays at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rona Tyndall. Children’s Message & Music offered, children worship with their families. Masks are optional in the Sanctuary but are suggested. Services are also streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. You do not need to be a subscriber to Facebook to view the worship service.
Monday, June 19: Cribbage Tournament at 6:15 p.m
During June, condiments for distribution by The Open Door may be dropped off in the bin by the mailbox, any time.
Coffee Hour Conversations on Christian Basics; Baptism, Holy Communion, membership and the United Church of Christ, Sunday mornings in Fellowship Hall after worship.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please contact the church at 978-283-2817 or www.wgtccucc@gmail.net. The website is www.wgtccucc.org.
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is conducting worship Sundays at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom. As public health needs change, masks may be encouraged. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please visit annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., with limited capacity and live-streamed on facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch where past services and messages may be found. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport‘s churches are open for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
Saturday Vigil Masses are at 4 p.m. at St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches’ YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Daily Masses are celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession is offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
There will be social distancing by having every other pew roped off and not available at St. Ann during the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the community, said all pastoral ministry and service organizations are meeting again. Pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St. in Rockport, worships on Sundays at 10 a.m. Worship takes place in the sanctuary and is live streamed via facebook. There is a robust Children’s Church program divided by respective ages that takes place during the service. The service includes traditional and contemporary worship music. For more information, visit FirstBaptistRockport.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited and masks requested by Essex Board of Health) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport, 12 School St., is meeting in person and online on Sundays at 10 a.m. Links to online streaming can be found at www.oldsloop.org as well as weekly rebroadcasts of the Sunday service. Masks are now optional for in-person services and meetings in the buildings. See the church’s “calendar” of weekly activities and Zoom prayer meetings, storytelling, Bible study, book groups, coffee houses, choirs and poetry at the website, www.oldsloop.org, for times and locations. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
