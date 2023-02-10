Confirmation
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport offers a two-year program of preparation for high school students who wish to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation.
All high school students (ninth grade and up) are welcome to enroll. The first year of preparation begins with the Faith & Family Workshop with Mass on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church. This workshop is for new high school candidates and their parents. It will include registering for the program; an explanation of the preparation for the sacrament including the schedule of workshops and expectations; and will conclude with the 11:45 a.m. Mass.
If you would like to enroll your child, please complete the Youth Faith Formation Registration form and return it with your tuition payment of $125 per child (cash or check made payable to either Holy Family Parish or Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish) to the Faith & Family Workshop on Feb. 12.
Questions may be directed to Betsy Works at bworks@ccgronline.com.
Black-Jewish alliance
The community is invited to a free virtual discussion of the film, “Shared Legacies,” about the African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Bishop Robert G. Brown, Rabbi Richard Perlman and Boston Branch of the NAACP President Tanisha M. Sullivanwill discuss the crucial historical lessons of Black-Jewish cooperation that are revisited and revived in this film. Jeremy Burton, executive director of JCRC Greater Boston, will moderate the discussion. The link to view the film will be sent out before the program to everyone who registers. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. Contact jane@lappinfoundation.org for more information.
Blood Drive
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive on Tuesday, Feb, 28, in the Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St, Gloucester, from 1 to 6 p.m. Donors may join this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Questions? Contact Father Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820, or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Unmentionables drive
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is running an unmentionables drive for The Grace Center, Action Inc. and One Stop Harm Reduction. Packages of women’s underwear and menstrual supplies may be dropped off in the bin by the church’s mailbox, any time.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look back at influential leaders and a peek at what may lie ahead. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The last installment in the series, What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years?, runs Tuesday, March 14, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. The session is free and everyone is welcome. Visit {a style=”font-size: 20px;” href=”http://LappinFoundation.org” target=”_blank”}LappinFoundation.org{/a} to register for the Zoom link. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450..
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Clothes sale
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Ladies’ Bible, coffee hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study meets Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome to these Wednesday events, which include include‘ Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester.
More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop, located at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, but it is not uncommon to find barely-used items or new items that still have their tags on them. Donations accepted during operating hours.
Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Services
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is conducting worship Sundays at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom. As public health needs change, masks may be encouraged. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please visit annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., with limited capacity and live-streamed on facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch where past services and messages may be found. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport‘s churches are open for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
Saturday Vigil Masses are at 4 p.m. at St Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches’ YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Daily Masses are celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession is offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
Masks are required. There will be social distancing by having every other pew roped off and not available at St. Ann during the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the community, said all pastoral ministry and service organizations are meeting again. Pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St. in Rockport, worships on Sundays at 10 a.m. Worship takes place in the sanctuary and is live streamed via facebook. There is a robust Children’s Church program divided by respective ages that takes place during the service. The service includes traditional and contemporary worship music. For more information, visit FirstBaptistRockport.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited and masks requested by Essex Board of Health) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport, 12 School St., is meeting in person and online on Sundays at 10 a.m. Links to online streaming can be found at www.oldsloop.org as well as weekly rebroadcasts of the Sunday service. Masks are now optional for in-person services and meetings in the buildings. See the church’s “calendar” of weekly activities and Zoom prayer meetings, storytelling, Bible study, book groups, coffee houses, choirs and poetry at the website, www.oldsloop.org, for times and locations. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Church Congregational Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. For those interested in attending in person, the church will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship for those not yet ready to return can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in-person in its historic sanctuary, as well as online. Please visit the church’s website, www.gloucesteruu.org, for the link to the livestream. Activities provided for elementary school-aged children during the service. Masks are now optional at all times. The church is handicap accessible. All are welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 10 a.m., and stream it online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville‘s Sunday 10 a.m. worship service takes place in person and online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport‘s services are being celebrated in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., has resumed in-person worship Sundays at 9 a.m., and streaming the service live on Facebook, and posting later to YouTube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, holds worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m., in-person and on Zoom. All ages, genders, sexual orientations, races, and faiths — including non-believers and persons curious about faith — are welcome. More information is available at www.stpaulcapeann.org or by calling 978-283-6550.
Temple Ahavat Achim is meeting in-person and via Zoom. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Sunday Services at 10:30 a.m. Services are in-person with safety protocols, as well as via Zoom. The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell guides the services. COVID protocols: Vaccination card required; masks optional. Please contact the church office, trinity@trinitycongregational.org or 978-283-1442, for details on the COVID-19 protocols in place for each service.
Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org, where a full calendar can be found.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Services will also be available via Zoom. Check the website (www.uusr.org) for the Zoom ID and password or email us at rockportuu@rockportuu.org, if you cannot attend in person. Everyone is welcome.
Visitation Parish, Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: The Rev. Paul Flammia celebrates Mass in Manchester at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St., at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays, and at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St. in Essex. More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting in-person services Sundays at 10 a.m. with Rev. Rona Tyndall and and Minister of Music Renee Dupuis. Children’s Message & Music offered, children worship with their families. Masks are optional in the Sanctuary but are suggested. Services are also streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. You do not need to be a subscriber to Facebook to view the worship service.
During February, packages of women’s underwear and menstrual supplies for The Grace Center, Action Inc. and One Stop Harm Reduction may be dropped off in the bin by the mailbox, any time.
February is Black History Month. The church will be celebrating all month, with music and stories, and will have a special offering whenever the spirituals of enslaved Africans are sung, which will be given to The Hamilton-Garret Center for Music and Arts, in Boston: https://youtu.be/dkGJoDPqKJk
Coffee Hour Conversations on Christian Basics; Baptism, Holy Communion, membership and the United Church of Christ, Sunday mornings in Fellowship Hall after worship.
Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, is Wednesday, Feb. 22. The church will offer “Ashes to Go” in the parking lot from 8 to 9 a.m. for anyone who wants to receive, on their way to work. Worship service at 6 p.m.
Inquirers Conversation on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those who are considering church membership or who would like to learn more about the United Church of Christ and the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational church. Lunch provided .
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please contact the church at 978-283-2817 or www.wgtccucc@gmail.net. The website is www.wgtccucc.org.
