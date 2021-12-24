Special holiday services
Annisquam Village Church will host two Christmas Eve Services on Friday, Dec. 24. Seating is limited to 100 persons for each service. All persons older than5 must be vaccinated and masked. The 4 p.m. Family Service will present the story “Twas the Evening of Christmas” by Glenys Nellist as children prepare the creche and music will be offered by soloist Emily Frick and organist Kathleen Adams. The 6 p.m. Candlelight Service features the church choir, under the direction of Kathleen Adams. Registration is required at annisquamvillagechurch.org or by calling the church at 978-281-0376. Zoom link at annisquamvillagechurch.org.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport‘s will host Christmas Eve Masses on Friday, Dec. 24, at Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport, at 2 p.m.; St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, at 4 p.m.; and at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester, at 6 p.m. and midnight.
Christmas Day Masses will be hosted Saturday, Dec. 25,St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, at 8:15 a.m.; Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport, at 10 a.m.; and at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, at 11:45 a.m.
The Community Church of East Gloucester, 7 Chapel St., is hosting an outdoor Christmas Eve service of worship and celebration Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. in the back parking lot of the church. This service will comprise traditional elements of singing carols, nativity readings, and a brief message and will also include fire pits, hot cocoa, and a tree-lighting. Plan to come a few minutes early to find parking along the street or around the neighborhood. In the event of adverse weather, the service will be held in our sanctuary indoors.
First Church in Wenham, 1 Arbor St. in Wenham, is hosting two services on Dec. 24: An outdoor Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m., featuring a live Nativity, when children can bring their favorite stuffed animal to meet the baby Jesus by candlelight. NOTE: An indoor Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m. has been canceled.
First Parish Church, Congregational, 10 Central St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea, will host two in-person worship celebrations on Christmas Eve, which also will be broadcast live on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FirstParishChurchManchesterMa. At 5 p.m., a presentation of “Star Bright — A Christmas Story,” directed by Jeanne Westcott, and based on the book by the same name by Allison McGee and Peter Reynolds, will be offered for all. Carols and solos will also be a part of this special time. Then, at 7 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Mark Boyea and Dr. Herman Weiss and the First Parish Choir will led a candlelight celebration of carols, anthems, solos, scripture and dramatic reflection.
On Sunday, Dec. 26, the church will host a special “Carol Sing” at 10 a.m. Attendees will have a chance to request some of their favorite “Greatest Christmas Hits.”
Contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-56-7661 for more information.
The Gloucester & Rockport United Methodist Churches together will host a special Candlelight Christmas Eve Service on Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. in Gloucester. Following COVID-19 protocols, the church currently requires mask-wearing while inside the building. All are welcome to attend.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., hosts a traditional, candlelit in-person Christmas Eve service on Friday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. Seating is limited, and is spaced for social distancing, and masks are required. There will be carol singing outside on Meetinghouse Green at 4 p.m., preceding the service. For more information, please visit gloucesteruu.org. All are welcome.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, will host Christmas Eve Eucharist services with the retelling of the Christmas story and music at 5 p.m. and music with the parish choir and a sermon at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. On Sunday, Dec. 26, the church will host a a Service of Lessons and Carols at 9 a.m. On Epiphany, Jan. 6, there will be a choral Eucharist service at 6 p.m. Service will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. More information is available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Mary Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport, will host services on Christmas Eve, Friday Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. with special music, and Mass on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, at 9 a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, on Christmas Eve, Friday Dec. 24, will host in-person and online a family-friendly service at 5 p.m. and a traditional service at 7 p.m. There will be a Christmas morning service at 8 on Saturday, Dec. 25, also in-person and online. The Rev. LaDonna Thomas will lead the services. To access the online Zoom link, contact the church office at office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St. in Gloucester, welcomes all to a Service of Lessons and Carols on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m outside in the church parking lot. Participants may sit on chairs outside or remain in their warm cars and hear the service transmitted over their FM radio. Attendees will hear the story of the birth of Jesus, sing songs to welcome the Divine among us in the Christ-child, and sing favorite Christmas carols.
Visitation Parish, Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist, is hosting Christmas Eve Masses on Friday, Dec. 24, at 3 and 5 p.m., and Christmas Day Masses on Saturday, Dec. 25, at 8:30 and 10 a.m. All Masses are being held at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester. More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, will host a Christmas Eve Service of Candles and Carols, on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. featuring the lighting of the Christ Candle and musician Renee Dupuis. Masks are required inside the sanctuary.
Diaper drive
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is having a diaper drive during December to benefit the Northshore Postpartum Depression Task Force and The Open Door. Diapers may be left at any time in the storage box next to the church’s mailbox.
Holocaust maritime history
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. by historian and Judaica collector Gregg Philipson about the people, organizations, ships and events that shaped the Holocaust from a maritime perspective. It is a little known yet fascinating and important part of the history of World War II and the Holocaust. The presentation features many rare and unusual artifacts from the extensive Holocaust collection of Gregg and Michelle Philipson. The program is free to all. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Services
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport is hosting in-person worship Sundays at 10 a.m. The services will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m.
For those interested in attending in person, the church will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship for those not yet ready to return can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., is hosting in-person worship service Sundays at 9:15 a.m. The church continues to assess COVID-19 andvariant protocols, and currently requires mask-wearing while inside the building. All are welcome! More information may be found on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., hosts in-person services on Sundays at 10 a.m. Seating is spaced for social distancing, and masks are required. The services are also live-streamed. For more information, please visit gloucesteruu.org. All are welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 10 a.m., and stream it online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville‘s Sunday 10 a.m. worship service takes place in person and online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport‘s services are being celebrated in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway in Rockport, is hosting in-person worship service Sundays at 11 a.m. The church continues to assess COVID-19 and variant protocols, and currently requires mask-wearing while inside the building. All are welcome! More information may be found on our sister church’s Gloucester United Methodist Church Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., has resumed in-person worship Sundays at 9 a.m.. Online services are posted on Youtube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, has resumed in-person worship services every Sunday starting at 10 a.m. All state and local COVID-19 guidelines for group participation are followed. Virtual, on-line Sunday worship services are also available, with recordings posted to https://www.facebook.com/lutherancapeann. To learn more, sign up for the church’s newsletter at https://www.stpaulcapeann.org/sign-up-for-our-newsletter/. All are welcome; please call 978-283-6550 with any questions.
Temple Ahavat Achim is hosting Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service in person and on the Zoom platform. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Sunday Services at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Zoom. The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell will guide the service. Please contact the church office, trinity@trinitycongregational.org or 978-283-1442, for details on the COVID-19 protocols in place.
Weekly Seaside Strummers Ukulele group. No experience required. Strum, laugh and learn with us.
Weekly Scripture Prayer Group: Pray using a method that allows the spirit to settle deeply.
Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Services will continue be held on Zoom. Check the website for the Zoom link if you cannot attend in person. The church requires masks to be worn regardless of vaccination status and all attending are asked to social distance. Everyone is welcome.
Visitation Parish, Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: All Masses and services are being held at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester, while St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St. in Essex is temporarily closed for renovations.
The Rev. Paul Flammia celebrates Sunday Mass at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Saturday Vigil Mass will be celebrated in person at 5 p.m., and available to watch on the parish website, www.mecatholic.org, and Youtube channel at 4 p.m.
More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required inside the sanctuary for the safety and protection of the church’s children and those who cannot be vaccinated. This service is also streamed live on the Church’s Facebook page. You do not need to be a subscriber to Facebook to view the worship service.
“Families of Faith,” the church’s new Christian Education model of family dinner followed by music, prayer, scripture, and an activity, meets Sunday evenings. Please call the church with questions or to sign up.
Dec. 19 — Fourth Sunday of Advent, candle lighting (Love). Christmas Pageant. Musician Renee DuPuis.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Blue Christmas Service, 6 p.m. Musician Renee Dupuis. During this time of COVID-19 many are stressed and overwhelmed by the acts of daily living while others may be missing loved ones. Perhaps the holidays have always been a difficult time. Join us in a service of prayer, scripture, and music that acknowledges that God’s presence is for those who struggle and for those who mourn, and that God’s work comes to shine light into our darkness.
Friday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Service of Candles and Carols. Lighting of the Christ Candle. 6 p.m. Musician Renee Dupuis.
Dec. 26 — Service of Songs and Worship — Hymn Sing. Musician Alexandra Grace.
The church also offers a Zoom Prayer Time/Coffee Hour on Friday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. To receive the Zoom link, please call the church at 978-283-2817 and leave your email.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please call the church at 978-283-2817.
{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is open for worship Sundays at 10 a.m. The church is limiting capacity to 100 vaccinated people. COVID-19 protocols continue to be assessed, as needed. Worship services can also be accessed via Zoom. The chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., with limited capacity and live-streamed on facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch where past services and messages may be found. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport‘s churches are open for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
Saturday Vigil Masses are at 4 p.m. at St Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches’ YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Daily Masses are celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession is offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
Masks are encouraged. There will be social distancing by having every other pew roped off and not available at St. Ann during the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the community, said all pastoral ministry and service organizations are meeting again. Pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St. in Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. The church will not require mask wearing but encourages those who wish to, to do so. Some pews will be closed to maintain social distanced spacing. Sunday and weekly outdoor programming is available for children and youth. All activities follow COVID-19 protocols. More information about the church and services may be found at FirstBaptistRockport.org
First Church in Wenham, 1 Arbor St., Wenham is hosting candlelight prayer services on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. outside the front of the church building. Masks must be worn at all times. Outdoor health safety guidelines will be followed throughout the events.
