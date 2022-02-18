Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop, located at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, but it is not uncommon to find barely-used items or new items that still have their tags on them. Donations accepted during operating hours.
Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Confirmation registration
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport offers a two-year program of preparation for high school students who wish to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation. The program is designed to engage teenagers in creative and innovative ways, encourage them to build lifelong relationships with Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church, and help them grow in prayer, fellowship, and service.
The upcoming first year of preparation will begin Sunday, March 6. All students who desire to prepare for the Sacrament of Confirmation are expected to attend Sunday Mass and mini-workshops with the Rev. James M. Achadinha, watch the 10-part online video series Metanoia weekly, and complete questions in the Metanoia Journal weekly.
A registration fee of $100 is requested to cover costs associated with the Metanoia Journals and Bibles for each candidate. Please note that the Metanoia video series is available online for free (with registration). If for some reason the series becomes pay-per-view during the program, the student’s family is responsible for the cost.
Achadinha may be be contacted at frjim@ccgronline.com for a registration form and questions. The completed form must be returned in person (with registration fee) to Our Lady of Good Voyage Hall either this Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; or Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Confirmation schedules, journals, and bibles will be distributed at that time.
All who visit the church campus are required to wear a face mask and maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet at all times.
Unmentionables Drive
During February, West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., is having an Unmentionables Drive.
Donations of feminine hygiene products and packaged women’s underwear may be placed in the collection box beside the mailbox in the church parking lot.
Donations will benefit the Grace Center, Cape Ann’s day shelter; The Open Door, a community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham; and Action Inc., which operates Cape Ann’s homeless shelter.
Services
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is conducting worship Sundays at 10 a.m. On Ash Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m., a contemplative service will feature the church choir, under the direction of Kathleen Adams, and a guided meditation to begin the season of Lent. The service can also be accessed via Zoom. All are welcome. Attendees must be fully vaccinated. Masks are required. For more information and web links, please visit annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., with limited capacity and live-streamed on facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch where past services and messages may be found. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport’s churches are open for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
Saturday Vigil Masses are at 4 p.m. at St Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches’ YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Daily Masses are celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession is offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
Masks are required. There will be social distancing by having every other pew roped off and not available at St. Ann during the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the community, said all pastoral ministry and service organizations are meeting again. Pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St. in Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. The church will not require mask wearing but encourages those who wish to, to do so. Some pews will be closed to maintain social distanced spacing. Sunday and weekly outdoor programming is available for children and youth. All activities follow COVID-19 protocols. More information about the church and services may be found at FirstBaptistRockport.org
First Church in Wenham, 1 Arbor St., Wenham is hosting candlelight prayer services on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. outside the front of the church building. Masks must be worn at all times. Outdoor health safety guidelines will be followed throughout the events.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited and masks requested by Essex Board of Health) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport is offering only remote Sunday Services from 10 to 11 a.m. during January and February. The services will be live-streamed on Zoom and Facebook Live on the church’s website, www.oldsloop.org. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. For those interested in attending in person, the church will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship for those not yet ready to return can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., is hosting in-person worship service Sundays at 9:15 a.m. The church continues to assess COVID-19 and variant protocols, and currently requires mask-wearing while inside the building. All are welcome! More information may be found on the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in-person in its historic sanctuary, as well as online. For the safety of all, masks are required, and social distancing protocols are in place. Please visit the church’s website, www.gloucesteruu.org, for the link to the live-streaming. All are welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 10 a.m., and stream it online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville’s Sunday 10 a.m. worship service takes place in person and online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport’s services are being celebrated in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway in Rockport, is hosting in-person worship service Sundays at 11 a.m. The church continues to assess COVID-19 and variant protocols, and currently requires mask-wearing while inside the building. All are welcome! More information may be found on our sister church’s Gloucester United Methodist Church Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., has resumed in-person worship Sundays at 9 a.m., and streaming the service live on Facebook, and posting later to YouTube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, has resumed in-person worship services every Sunday starting at 10 a.m. All state and local COVID-19 guidelines for group participation are followed. Virtual, on-line Sunday worship services are also available on Zoom, and with recordings posted to https://www.facebook.com/lutherancapeann. To learn more, sign up for the church’s newsletter at https://www.stpaulcapeann.org/sign-up-for-our-newsletter/. All are welcome; please call 978-283-6550 with any questions.
Temple Ahavat Achim is pausing from in-person gathering , and moving all for services and Torah study to Zoom. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Sunday Services at 10:30 a.m. Services are in-person with safety protocols, as well as via Zoom. The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell guides the services. Please contact the church office, trinity@trinitycongregational.org or 978-283-1442, for details on the COVID-19 protocols in place.
Weekly Seaside Strummers Ukulele group. No experience required. Strum, laugh and learn with us.
Weekly Scripture Prayer Group: Pray using a method that allows the spirit to settle deeply.
Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Services will continue be held on Zoom. Check the website for the Zoom link if you cannot attend in person. The church requires masks to be worn regardless of vaccination status and all attending are asked to social distance. Everyone is welcome.
Visitation Parish, Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: All Masses and services are being held at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester, while St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St. in Essex is temporarily closed for renovations. The Rev. Paul Flammia celebrates Sunday Mass at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Saturday Vigil Mass will be celebrated in person at 5 p.m., and available to watch on the parish website, www.mecatholic.org, and YouTube channel at 4 p.m.
More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is suspending in-person worship during February due to an increase locally in COVID-19 cases. Sunday worship services will be streamed live at 10 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. You do not need to be a subscriber to Facebook to view the worship service. Services may also be viewed at other times by going the church’s Facebook page.
Feb. 20 and 27 — Guest Pastor — Rev. Judy Brain, musicians Jeannine Lynch and Arnie Rosen.
Feb. 27 — Musician Renee Dupuis.
The church also offers a Zoom Prayer Time on Friday at 10 a.m. and a Zoom coffer hours after Sunday worship. All are welcome. To receive a Zoom link, please call the church at 978-283-2817 and leave your email.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please call the church at 978-283-2817.
Listings may be sent to: Religion Calendar, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.