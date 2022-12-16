Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 44F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Snow may mix in late. Low 37F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.