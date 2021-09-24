Rosary Service
The Knights of Columbus will be hosting a Rosary Service on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Cape Ann Gold Star Family Memorial located at 12 Emerson Ave. The service is in honor of Gold Star Family Day and the Knights of Columbus would like to extend an invitation to all Cape Ann Gold Star families, veterans, and community members.
Communion prep
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport invites all second-graders and their families to participate in a hybrid model of youth faith formation that combines online videos, family homework, and six Faith & Family Workshops as preparation for the Sacrament of First Holy Communion. Tuition of $100 is requested at registration. Scholarships are available for families in need. More information and registration forms may be found at https://bit.ly/3sWLJaB
Dates for the celebration of First Holy Communion will be announced later this fall. Parents with questions or who need more information, may contact the Rev. Jim Achadinha at frjim@ccgronline.com or visit ccgronline.com/formation.
Windvane blessing
Trinity Congregational Church will bless of the church’s golden cod windvane at its Sunday Service on Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m. As Trinity restores its bell tower, it is celebrating the continuing work in restoring the windvane — which is currently being “re-leafed.” Trinity’s cod calls to mind the dual symbolism of the fish in Christian texts and the community of the early followers of Jesus, and the cod so sacred to the Gloucester community. Parishioners will say a blessing together that the windvane atop the steeple will continue to be a sign of love and kinship. Email trinity@trinitycongregational.org with questions.
Discover Your Rainbow
Lappin Foundation invites the community to Discover Your Rainbow, a Rosh Chodesh (new month) celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Ariela HaLevi, director of healing, intuitive guide and energy healer at Soul Centered in Denver will lead this program that will guide us to discover the blessings and spiritual messages of the rainbow and its significance in our own lives. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at Lappin Foundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Antisemitism for teens
High schoolers in grades 9-12 are invited to participate in the Antisemitism Symposium for Teens, sponsored by Lappin Foundation’s Teen Antisemitism Task Force and the Jewish Teen Initiative. The interactive sessions are designed to deepen teens’ knowledge of antisemitism; develop skills and build confidence to respond to antisemitism; and identify resources to support students if they experience antisemitism. The symposium will be facilitated by Dr. Noam Weissman and will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26 on Zoom. The symposium is free and all high school students are welcome to attend. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at (978) 565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Trunk-Or-Treat
There will be a free Trunk-Or-Treat event in the parking lot of the non-denominational Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St. in Gloucester, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The evening begins with visiting fun, Halloween-themed decorated car trunks, with each offering peanut-free Halloween treats to the “trunk or treaters!” There will also be carnival-type games, popcorn, hot dogs, and more. Everyone of all ages is welcome to join in the fun!
Services
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is open for worship Sundays at 10 a.m. The church is limiting capacity to 100 vaccinated people. COVID-19 protocols continue to be assessed, as needed. Worship services can also be accessed via Zoom. The chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., with limited capacity and live-streamed on facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch where past services and messages may be found. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport‘s churches are open for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
Saturday Vigil Masses are at 4 p.m. at St Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches’ YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Daily Masses are celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession is offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
Masks are encouraged. There will be social distancing by having every other pew roped off and not available at St. Ann during the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the community, said all pastoral ministry and service organizations are meeting again. Pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.
Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: The Rev. Paul Flammia celebrates Sunday Mass at 8:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester, and at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St. in Essex. More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St. in Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. The church will not require mask wearing but encourages those who wish to, to do so. Some pews will be closed to maintain social distanced spacing. Sunday and weekly outdoor programming is available for children and youth. All activities follow COVID-19 protocols. More information about the church and services may be found at FirstBaptistRockport.org
First Church in Wenham, 1 Arbor St., Wenham is hosting candlelight prayer services on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. outside the front of the church building. Masks must be worn at all times. Outdoor health safety guidelines will be followed throughout the events.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport is hosting in-person worship Sundays at 10 a.m. The services will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m.
For those interested in attending in person, the church will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship for those not yet ready to return can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., hosts in-person Sunday worship services at 9:15 a.m. and follows state COVID-19 guidelines for group participation. Virtual, on-line Sunday worship services are also available with music, Scripture readings and sermon beginning at 9:15 a.m. on the Gloucester’s church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Methodist-Church-1065493790137131.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., hosts in-person services on Sundays at 10 a.m. Seating is spaced for social distancing, and masks are required. The services are also live-streamed. For more information, please visit gloucesteruu.org. All are welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 10 a.m., and stream it online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville‘s Sunday 10 a.m. worship service takes place in person and online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport‘s services are being celebrated in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway, Rockport, has resumed in-person Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. and follows state COVID-19 guidelines for group participation. Virtual, on-line Sunday worship services are also available with music, Scripture readings and sermon beginning at 9:15 a.m. on the Gloucester United Methodist Church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Gloucester-United-Method ist-Church-1065493790137131.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., has resumed in-person worship Sundays at 9 a.m.. Online services are posted on Youtube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, has resumed in-person worship services every Sunday starting at 10 a.m. All state and local COVID-19 guidelines for group participation are followed. Virtual, on-line Sunday worship services are also available, with recordings posted to https://www.facebook.com/lutherancapeann. To learn more, sign up for the church’s newsletter at https://www.stpaulcapeann.org/sign-up-for-our-newsletter/. All are welcome; please call 978-283-6550 with any questions.
Temple Ahavat Achim is hosting Religious School, weekly Torah Study class, morning Shabbat service and Sunday minyan service in person and on the Zoom platform. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to outdoor “Drive-In Church” and Zoom Services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.. Sit outside on socially distanced chairs or watch via Zoom. The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell will guide the service. Communion is celebrated the first Sunday of the month in COVID-safe format.
The church also offers:
Seaside Strummers ukulele group meets outside the church Tuesdays at 4 p.m. No experience necessary.
Weekly Scripture Prayer Group: Pray using a method that allows the spirit to settle deeply within. Outdoors at the church Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Labyrinth Meditation @ Wingaersheek. Brettel will mark out a labyrinth on the beach and guide this ancient spiritual practice on Wednesday. Sept. 29, at 1 p.m.
All off-site gatherings will require a chair & bug spray, with meeting locations designated by a red “Trinity” banner.
Connect with church via email: trinity@trinitycongregational.org.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, hosts Zoom worship services online Sundays at 10:30 a.m. For an invitation to join the service, email info@rockportuu.org. Everyone is welcome.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, has resumed in person worship and all Sunday services will stream live on the church’s Facebook page on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks will be required inside the sanctuary for the safety and protection of our church’s children and those who cannot be vaccinated.
Services will also be available online on West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church YouTube, or the church website, www.wgtccucc.org.
Musicians for services are:
Sept. 19 — Alexandra Grace.
Sept. 26 — Renee Dupuis.
The church also offers a Zoom Prayer Time/Coffee Hour on Friday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. To receive the Zoom link, please call the church at 978-283-2817 and leave your email.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please call the church at 978-283-2817.
