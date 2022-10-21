Music concerts
Early music finds an ideal acoustic at the Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., when Kevin Birch performs on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. In addition to the resident instruments at the church, Birch brings his own instrument, based on a late 18th century clavichord of Manuel Carmo (Portuguese), illustrating the qualities that make these keyboards the “instrument of choice” for studying organ literature. Birch will pairs its delicate sound with the Great Organ, chamber organ, harpsichord, and a mystery instrument. Birch holds a Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Iowa with previous studies at the Sweelinck Conservatory (Amsterdam) and at New England Conservatory with Yuko Hayashi, graduating with Distinction in Performance. He serves as organist and director of music at St. John’s Catholic Church in Bangor, Maine, as executive director of St. John’s Organ Society and as a member of the music faculty at the University of Maine School of the Performing Arts. This performance includes works of Frescobaldi, Dandrieu, Byrd, and Bach.
Then, on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m., a “Listening Party” brings the audience to latter-day music in a concert featuring Annisquam Village Church’s artist-in-residence, violinist Scott Moore. Commissioned to write a score for the Louisville Ballet’s “As You Like It,” Moore provides an inside look at the processes that produce such a large work. Answering the form and gestures of Shakespeare’s beloved play, Moore’s collaborations with dance, choreography, and design result in fresh interpretations of Arden Forest, the lovely Rosalind, the pastoral surroundings and characters, and the jests of Touchstone. Premiered in August, the ballet preceded Moore’s appointment as concertmaster of the Cape Ann Symphony. Recordings from the rehearsals and performance enhance Moore’s chronicle.
All are welcome to both these concerts. The church is well ventilated and spacious; donations ($25 suggested) are gratefully accepted to support the music program and the care of its instruments.
Soup and Study
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, hosts Soup and Study on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in October. The Rev. Dr. Liz Rice-Smith, an ordained United Church of Christ minister, psychologist, historian and author, presents “Hidden No More,” stories of Native Americans and settlers in the Cape Ann area. A light vegan supper of 3 Sisters Stew will be provided. This week’s session, “Indigenous Terrain & Seas” on Oct. 27, is a story of the Pawtucket of the Pennacook, Abenaki-speaking people. Attendees are welcome to bring nothing at all or some bread, salad or dessert to share. This is open to the community. More information is available by contacting the church at(978-283-2817 or wgtcchurch@gmail.com.
Halloween Mass
All Hallows Eve is a Catholic holiday with roots in both celebrating the lives of the saints and praying for the souls of our departed brothers and sisters. Now it’s time to create a new tradition! On Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11:45 a.m., Holy Mass will be celebrated Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. After Mass, all are welcome to join outside on the church lawn where our pastoral team, parish groups, and parish service organizations will offer treats to the kids! Parents and children are invited to wear costumes! For more information, please contact Father Jim at 978-281-4820 or frjim@ccgronline.com.
Methodists join
Congregations of both Gloucester’s and Rockport’s United Methodist churches will meet together every Sunday at 10 a.m. during October at the Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway.
Discipleship
All are invited to join the Rev. Jim Achadinha and Cliff Garvey for “My God & May All!: A Short Course on Discipleship.” Over the course of seven months, participants can complete the course online or in-person. First, you can attend four gatherings of the Assisi Project on Saturdays, Nov. 5, Dec. 3, and Jan. 7, beginning with Mass at 8 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St.; followed by a reflection, faith sharing, and the rosary, concluding by 10 a.m. Second, you can join four consecutive sessions from Tuesday, April 25, through Friday, April 28, beginning with Evening Prayer at 6:30 p.m.; followed by a reflection, faith sharing, and the rosary, concluding by 8 p.m. Finally, if in-person gatherings are not possible for you, you can joinonline by listening to these four episodes of the Assisi Project Podcast which will be available beginning on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, at assisiproject.com. Please note that you can attend or listen to all or even just one of the course sessions. Although the topics are related, each stands alone. A donation of $25 per person is requested for the in-person course. All participants will receive a copy of “The Simple Way: Meditations on the Words of Saint Francis” by Father Murray Bodo, OFM. For more information, please contact Garvey at cgarvey@ccgronline.com.
Messiah Sing
MANCHESTER — First Parish Church, 10 Central St. in Manchester will be hosting a Messiah Sing, part 1, and Hallelujah Chorus, with orchestra on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Come ready to sing; listeners also are welcome. Reception to follow.
Lutheran change
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, has changed its worship schedule. Worship services are every Sunday at 10 a.m., in-person and on Zoom. All ages, genders, sexual orientations, races, and faiths — including non-believers and persons curious about faith — are welcome. More information is available at www.stpaulcapeann.org or by calling 978-283-6550.
Clothes donations
The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., is open for donations every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Pet supplies
Through October, West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is collecting pet food to be distributed by The Open Door. All donations may be placed in the Mission Bin next to the church’s mailbox.
Ladies’ Bible, coffee hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study meets Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome to these Wednesday events, which include Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester.
More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop, located at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, but it is not uncommon to find barely-used items or new items that still have their tags on them. Donations accepted during operating hours.
Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Services
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is conducting worship Sundays at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Masks are required in the church; the chat rooms opens at 9:30 a.m. A time of prayer and reflection also is offered Thursdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please visit annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers Sunday Service, 10:30 a.m., with limited capacity and live-streamed on facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch where past services and messages may be found. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport‘s churches are open for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
Saturday Vigil Masses are at 4 p.m. at St Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches’ YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Daily Masses are celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession is offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
Masks are required. There will be social distancing by having every other pew roped off and not available at St. Ann during the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the community, said all pastoral ministry and service organizations are meeting again. Pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St. in Rockport, worships on Sundays at 10 a.m. Worship takes place in the sanctuary and is live streamed via facebook. There is a robust Children’s Church program divided by respective ages that takes place during the service. The service includes traditional and contemporary worship music. For more information, visit FirstBaptistRockport.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited and masks requested by Essex Board of Health) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport, 12 School St., is meeting in person and online on Sundays at 10 a.m. Links to online streaming can be found at www.oldsloop.org as well as weekly rebroadcasts of the Sunday service. Masks are now optional for in-person services and meetings in the buildings. See the church’s “calendar” of weekly activities and Zoom prayer meetings, storytelling, Bible study, book groups, coffee houses, choirs and poetry at the website, www.oldsloop.org, for times and locations. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Church Congregational Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. For those interested in attending in person, the church will follow state COVID-19 protocols; details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship for those not yet ready to return can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., is meeting with Rockport Methodists on Sundays at 10 a.m. in October at Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. All are welcome!
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in-person in its historic sanctuary, as well as online. Please visit the church’s website, www.gloucesteruu.org, for the link to the live-streaming. Masks are now optional at all times. The church is handicap accessible. All are welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 10 a.m., and stream it online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville‘s Sunday 10 a.m. worship service takes place in person and online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport‘s services are being celebrated in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
Rockport United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway in Rockport. Congregations of both Gloucester's and Rockport's United Methodist churches will meet together every Sunday at 10 a.m. during during October at the Rockport church. The church continues to assess COVID-19 and variant protocols, and mask-wearing is optional while inside the building. All are welcome!
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., has resumed in-person worship Sundays at 9 a.m., and streaming the service live on Facebook, and posting later to YouTube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, holds worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m., in-person and on Zoom. All ages, genders, sexual orientations, races, and faiths — including non-believers and persons curious about faith — are welcome. More information is available at www.stpaulcapeann.org or by calling 978-283-6550.
Temple Ahavat Achim is meeting in-person and via Zoom. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Sunday Services at 10:30 a.m. Services are in-person with safety protocols, as well as via Zoom. The Rev. Dr. Norma Brettell guides the services. COVID protocols: Vaccination card required; masks optional. Please contact the church office, trinity@trinitycongregational.org or 978-283-1442, for details on the COVID-19 protocols in place for each service.
Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org, where a full calendar can be found.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Services will also be available via Zoom. Check the website (www.uusr.org) for the Zoom ID and password or email us at rockportuu@rockportuu.org, if you cannot attend in person. Everyone is welcome.
Visitation Parish, Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: All Masses and services are being held at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St. in Manchester, while St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St. in Essex is temporarily closed for renovations. The Rev. Paul Flammia celebrates Sunday Mass at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting in-person services Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are optional in the Sanctuary but are suggested. Services are also streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. You do not need to be a subscriber to Facebook to view the worship service.
Oct.23 — Musician Jocelyn Chaparro
Oct. 30 — Blessing of the Animals. Musicians Jeannine Lynch and Arnie Rosen.
Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in October — Soup and Study. The Rev. Dr. Liz Rice-Smith, an Ordained UCC Minister, Psychologist, Historian and Author, presents “Hidden No More”, stories of Native Americans and settlers in our area. A light vegan supper of 3 Sisters Stew will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring nothing at all or some bread, salad or dessert to share. This is open to the community.
In October, the church will be collecting pet food to be distributed by The Open Door. All donations may be placed in the Mission Bin next to the church’s mailbox. Thank you to everyone in the community who supports our monthly mission drives and makes them so successful.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please contact the church at 978-283-2817 or www.wgtccucc@gmail.net. The website is www.wgtccucc.org.
