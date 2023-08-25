Carillon concerts
Carillon concerts are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 25, and Sept. 1 at Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. This year, Luann Pallazola, Cynthia Cafasso, and Thomas Dort present programs that include familiar classical and international pieces, popular hymns and songs, patriotic melodies, and selections for children. Although the bells can be heard from blocks away, the sound is best near near church, and the Lady’s Guild will sell cold drinks, snacks, and Super Raffle tickets to support the parish. Questions? Email: Luann Pallazola at lpallazola@gmail.com.
Rummage sale
ROCKPORT — The Old Sloop Fair Rummage Sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, rain or shine, at the First Congregation Church of Rockport, 12 School St. The church’s handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall will be overflowing with gently used items, all in good condition and all at reasonable prices. There will be clothing and accessories for men, women, children, toddlers. There will be items for bed, bath, kitchen, and the home, including curtains, linens, sheets, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, rugs, towels, tablecloths, napkins, placemats, aprons, fabric, yarn, notions, and crafts. While at the Rummage Sale, look for the War of 1812 cannon ball lodged in the newly restored steeple and visit the display of artifacts in the church narthex and sanctuary. Visit oldsloop.org for more information. Email fair@oldsloop.org or call 978-546-6638 with questions.
Armenian picnic
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian picnic Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. The church is at 1280 Boston Road in Haverhill.
Live music is by the Jason Naroian Ensemble. The menu will include lamb shish, losh and chicken kebab; kheyma, a vegetarian plate; and beverages. Also, a cash bar and cash raffles, all in an air-conditioned hall. Bring lawn chairs for sitting outside. Tours of the new church will be given. For more information, visit hyepointearmenianchurch.org or call 978-372-9227.
Mini retreat
The Assisi Project is offering a 2-hour mini-retreat, open to all, focusing on the life of Saint Teresa of Calcutta on Sept. 2. Each mini-retreat will begin with the celebration of Holy Mass at 8 a.m. in Saint Anthony Chapel, 21 Farrington Ave. in Gloucester. After Mass, Father Jim and, or Cliff Garvey will offer a reflection on the life and veneration of this saint whose life of holiness has inspired men and women all around the world. There will be time for questions and faith sharing, too. After each reflection, participants will pray in silent adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and in veneration of the holy relics of the saint. At 9:30 a.m., the retreat will conclude by praying the Holy Rosary and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. For more information, please contact Garvey at cgarvey@ccgronline.com or 978-281-4820.
Summer sale
St John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is having a Summer Sale in its Regal Rummage shop through Sept. 16, with everything 50% off. St. John’s Thrift and Regal Rummage shops are open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with clothing for men, women and children. Freshen up your home with summery linens, dishes, furniture and decorative items. Proceeds support the mission of St. John’s to serve the Gloucester community and beyond. Mastercard and Visa accepted. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
School supply drive
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is running a school supplies drive this month. Backpacks, pens, notebooks, pencils, erasers, paper, pencil boxes, etc., may be dropped off in the bin by the church’s mailbox, any time. School starts next week on Cape Ann.
Teens’ Isreal story
Teens who went to Israel in 2023 or 2022 are invited to an interactive workshop about compelling ways to share their Israel story with others. The workshop will take place Sunday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the JCC, 4 Community Road in Marblehead. Israeli food will be served. Bring a couple of your favorite pictures from your trip to share. The program is free and supported by CJP and the Jewish Teen Initiative. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Teen task force
High school students of all faiths are invited to join Lappin Foundation’s Teen Antisemitism Task Force. Students will hear from experts about ways they can combat antisemitism and all forms of hate, as well as put into action what they learn. There will be opportunities for teens to share their experiences and ideas as well. Meetings will be held Tuesdays from from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., once a month. The first meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 12, on Zoom when Tal-Or Cohen of Cyberwell will talk from Isreal about how teens can be a digital ambassador against antisemitism. For the complete calendar and list of speakers, visit LappinFoundation.org. There is no cost to join the task force and students can attend meetings as their schedules allow. For more information email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org. The Teen Antisemitism Task Force is supported by CJP and the Jewish Teen Initiative.
Communion, Penance prep
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport offers a creative and innovative way for children to prepare for the Sacraments of Penance & Reconciliation (Confession) and First Holy Communion. Families are invited to attend one of six weekend Masses, including attending scheduled “Family Masses” throughout the year. Secondly, all second-graders and their parents or guardian) are asked to attend six Faith and Family Workshops and six Young Disciple’s Workshops. Each Faith & Family Workshop will be held in Our Lady of Good Voyage Hall for parents and children. And the Young Disciple’s Workshops will be held in Our Lady’s School at 13 Mt. Vernon St. where the children will gather with Betsy Works, catechists and other volunteers. The children’s preparation for the sacraments will include learning about the Mass and the Bible; reading from children’s literature; and engaging in hands-on activities with crafts, food art, music, dance and prayer.
All parents of students eligible for First Holy Communion (second grade and up) are invited to a First Holy Communion Family Meeting & Mass on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. At this meeting, parents can submit a registration form and will receive the workshop schedule and materials for the program.
Those with questions or seeking more information may contact Father Jim at frjim@ccgronline.com or Betsy Works at bworks@ccgronline.com.
Clothes Closet
The Saint Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open every Saturday EXCEPT the first Saturday of the month; hours are 9 a.m.to noon in the basement of St. Ann’s Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. New and gently used clothing and footwear is available in all sizes for men, women, and children. All is provided free; donations are greatly appreciated.
Ladies’ Bible, coffee hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study meets Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome to these Wednesday events, which include include‘ Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester.
More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.
Thrift shop
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, now is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of seasonal clothing, accessories, household items and collectables. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church at 978-283-2767 or trinity@trinitycongregational.org.
Services
First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport, 12 School St., is meeting in person and online on Sundays at 10 a.m. Links to online streaming can be found at www.oldsloop.org as well as weekly rebroadcasts of the Sunday service. Masks are now optional for in-person services and meetings in the buildings. See the church’s “calendar” of weekly activities and Zoom prayer meetings, storytelling, Bible study, book groups, coffee houses, choirs and poetry at the website, www.oldsloop.org, for times and locations. Questions? 978- 546-6638.
First Parish Church Congregational Manchester, 10 Central St. in Manchester, is hosting in-person and online Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. Details can be found at firstparishchurch.org. Virtual worship can be found at facebook.com/firstparishmanchesterma/live and YouTube (search First Parish Church Manchester by the Sea).
Mondays: On first and third of month, “Still Speaking” group meets at 7:30 p.m. to discuss modern intellectuals’ thinking on issues of faith, morals and justice as they relate to our spiritual tradition. Last Monday of the month, the Book Group meets at 7 p.m. to discuss of a book of interest to people of various backgrounds.
Wednesdays: Prayer & Meditation, 7 p.m.. An opportunity to come together for quiet reflection, sharing of scripture and the offering of prayer intentions.
Thursdays: Bible Study, 4 p.m., discusses upcoming weekly scripture. No preparation is needed.
To join these programs on your computer, tablet, smart phone or phone, contact office.fpchurch@gmail.com or 978-526-7661 for details.
Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in-person in its historic sanctuary, as well as online. Please visit the church’s website, www.gloucesteruu.org, for the link to the livestream. Activities for elementary school-aged children during the service will resume in September. The church is handicap accessible. All are welcome.
North Shore Bible Church of Cape Ann, 65 Eastern Ave. in Essex, plans this Sunday to have one service at 10 a.m., and stream it online. Seats may be reserved at northshorebiblechurch.com.
North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
The Orthodox Congregational Church of Lanesville‘s Sunday 10 a.m. worship service takes place in person and online. Visit https://occlanesville.org/ for information or for the link to connect via Zoom or Facebook to participate.
Pigeon Cove Chapel in Rockport‘s services are being celebrated in person and online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. See its YouTube channel, Pigeon Cove Chapel. 978-546-2523
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., has resumed in-person worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m., and streaming the service live on Facebook, and posting later to YouTube at stjohnsgloucester. Updates, links to services, and more information are available at www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester, holds worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m., in-person and on Zoom. All ages, genders, sexual orientations, races, and faiths — including non-believers and persons curious about faith — are welcome. More information is available at www.stpaulcapeann.org or by calling 978-283-6550.
Temple Ahavat Achim is meeting in-person and via Zoom. Instructions on how to join the temple’s Zervices may be found at on its homepage, https://www.taagloucester.org/, where details on High Holidays programming can also be found.
Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, invites all to its Sunday Services at 10:30 a.m. Guest musicians in a range of styles complement the weekly services. Zoom link available for those unable to attend. Please contact the church office, trinity@trinitycongregational.org for the link. Coffee hour following the service. All welcome. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org, where a full calendar can be found.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Services will also be available via Zoom. Check the website (www.uusr.org) for the Zoom ID and password or email us at rockportuu@rockportuu.org, if you cannot attend in person. Everyone is welcome.
Visitation Parish, Churches of Sacred Heart & St. John the Baptist: The Rev. Paul Flammia celebrates Mass in Manchester at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St., at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays, and at 10 a.m. Sunday at St. John the Baptist, 52 Main St. in Essex. More information may found on the parish website at https://www.mecatholic.org.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ, is hosting in-person services Sundays at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rona Tyndall. Children’s Message & Music offered, children worship with their families. Masks are optional in the Sanctuary but are suggested. Services are also streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. You do not need to be a subscriber to Facebook to view the worship service.
Aug. 27: Music by Jocelyn Chapa.
On Aug. 27, there will be two youth groups planning events so young parishioners can say what they’d like to do, for groups, events, mission trips, etc. The first is a High School Students Lunch at Charlie’s Place on Bass Avenue, with Rev. Rona and Pastor Elsa, with a carpool from church at 11:30 a.m. RSVP. Friends and cousins welcome. The second is the Junior High Fire Pit Party with hot dogs at s’mores 5 p.m.
Coffee Hour Conversations on Christian Basics; Baptism, Holy Communion, membership and the United Church of Christ, Sunday mornings in Fellowship Hall after worship.
This month, the church is collecting back-to-school supplies —backpacks, pens, notebooks, pencils, erasers, paper, pencil boxes — in its mission box on the driveway.
For pastoral needs, questions, or to reach the Rev. Rona Tyndall, please contact the church at 978-283-2817 or www.wgtccucc@gmail.net. The website is www.wgtccucc.org.
Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., is conducting worship Sundays at 10 a.m. in person and via Zoom. As public health needs change, masks may be encouraged. All are welcome. For more information and web links, please visit annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St., Gloucester, offers an in-person Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. and continues to provide it live-streamed on facebook.com/capeannbiblechurch where past services and messages may be found. For more information go to capeannbiblechurch.org or call 978-281-3941.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport‘s churches are open for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
Saturday Vigil Masses are at 4 p.m. at St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in St. Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches’ YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Daily Masses are celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession is offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
There will be social distancing by having every other pew roped off and not available at St. Ann during the Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the community, said all pastoral ministry and service organizations are meeting again. Pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.
First Baptist Church of Gloucester, 38 Gloucester Ave., hosts Sunday Services at 10 a.m. The sanctuary is open for worship, and been marked with arrows for entrance and exit, and some pews have been blocked to help observe proper COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required at all times, as well as practicing social distancing. The service is also available on Facebook Live for viewing as it is being conducted, or for viewing at a future time if desired. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church of Rockport, 4 High St. in Rockport, worships on Sundays at 10 a.m. Worship takes place in the sanctuary and is live streamed via facebook. There is a robust Children’s Church program divided by respective ages that takes place during the service. The service includes traditional and contemporary worship music. For more information, visit FirstBaptistRockport.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram.
First Congregational Church of Essex (FCCOE), 39 Main St., Essex, is worshiping in person (seating limited and masks requested by Essex Board of Health) and online at its website. To join in visit www.fccoe.org and click “At Home Sunday Worship.” You may also stay connected by clicking “like” on its Facebook page, First Congregational Church of Essex.
